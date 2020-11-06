Spenser Confidential 2: Netflix has signalled the sequel, Peter Berg confirms

Director Peter Berg has confirmed that the 2020 action comedy movie, Spenser Confidential is getting a sequel. Berg will team up with Mark Wahlberg to produce the sequel.

Peter Berg is an interview confirmed that Spenser Confidential 2 is “definitely happening”. According to him, the movie is in early stages of production and it has already reached the script stage.

Peter Berg also revealed that Brian Helgeland, who had scripted the screenplay of the first movie has submitted the first draft for Spenser Confidential 2. “So we’re definitely going to do Spenser Confidential 2, we’re just trying to figure out the dates,” Peter Berg adds.

Spenser Confidential is a Netflix cop live-action movie which has been adapted from Richard B. Parker’s Spenser novels. The co-producers Wahlberg and Berg have collaborated for the fifth time for this franchise.

What can we expect from Spenser Confidential 2?

The producers who are supposed to be integrally involved in the production of the second movie of the Spenser sequel, Wahlberg and Peter Berg are at present busy with other projects. This will delay the release of Spenser Confidential 2.

While the sequel is definitely on the list, Berg reveals that it is not their immediate plan. Wahlberg is busy with his project in Germany to adapt the video game series Uncharted. “I’m going to do something else before Spenser Confidential 2, but we’re definitely going to do that. I’m sure Mark and I will be 85, 90 years old making movies together. We love working together, ” Berg remarks about his collaboration with Wahlberg.

Berg further adds that the sequel will be put up for production at “the very end of 2021 or beginning of 2022.” As of now the cast and plot details are not known, and the producers have not revealed anything concrete about the sequel.

In Spenser Confidential, Spenser who is an ex cop partners with MMA fighter Hawk, to find out who has murdered his former colleagues.

By the end of the movie, Spenser solves the present case at hand, he catches the whiff of another mystery to solve. While the movie is still to gear up the production process, till then, catch up with the first movie, Spenser Confidential exclusively on Netflix.

