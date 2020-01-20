Spacewalking astronauts are upgrading the space station today. Here’s how to watch it live.

NASA astronauts Jessica Meir and also Christina Koch are taking their 3rd spacewalk outside the International Space Station today (Jan 20) to change the orbiting labs maturing batteries and also you can capture the legendary activity live online.

The spacewalk started at 6: 35 a.m. EST (1335 GMT) today, noting the 3rd time an all-woman group has actually interacted outside thestation You can watch the spacewalk live below and also onSpace com’s homepage, thanks to NASA TELEVISION.

Meir and also Koch are finishing up job that started in October 2019, to upgrade the batteries that keep power produced by the space station’s solar variety. Their initial spacewalk (which was the initial all-woman spacewalk ever before) occurredOct 18. A 2nd spacewalk efficiently completedJan 15.

Astronauts make use of power in space for whatever from lighting areas to performing experiments. The updated batteries are lithium-ion batteries, which are anticipated to last longer and also to create even more power than the previous generation nickel-hydrogen batteries that were mounted numerous years earlier.

If Koch and also Meir coating the last battery spacewalk as anticipated, there’s one more spacewalk by various other astronauts coming quickly. NASA astronaut Andrew Morgan and also Italian ISS leader Luca Parmitano are anticipated to departure the ISS Saturday (Jan 25), but also for a various job.

Parmitano and also Morgan invested a lot of the end of 2019 servicing the Alpha Magnetic Spectrometer (AMS), which is an aging dark issue experiment on the ISS. The astronauts, together with groups on the ground, are doing a facility fixing that NASA claims is the most difficult job the company has actually performed in space because the last Hubble Space Telescope upgrade in 2009.

NASA astronauts Christina Koch (left) and also Jessica Meir prepare their spacesuits for a collection of spacewalks in January2020 (Image credit report: NASA)

The duo finished 3 of 4 intended AMS spacewalks in2019 In December, NASA alerted that the battery spacewalks (which are extra immediate than the AMS spacewalks) and also a hectic timetable of going to space automobiles might postpone the last AMS spacewalk.

As of this week, nevertheless, NASA is predicting all spacewalks will certainly be ended up prior to fifty percent of the six-person Expedition 61 staff returns to Earth in a Russian Soyuz spacecraft. Three astronauts will certainly stay in space as NASA exercises the series of future goals, which is controversial as last examinations are being competed American industrial staff automobiles to flyastronauts (Currently, all astronauts fly to the ISS utilizing the Soyuz, however NASA is looking for to change a lot of their astronauts to industrial staff automobiles.)

