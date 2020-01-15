Space Launch Calendar 2020: Sky Events, Missions & More

LAST UPDATEDJan 15: These days go through transform, and also will certainly be upgraded throughout the year as stronger days develop. Please DO NOT routine traveling based upon a day you see right here. Launch days gathered from NASA, ESA, Roscosmos, Spaceflight Now and also others.

January

Jan 15: NASA astronauts Jessica Meir and also Christina Koch will certainly take a spacewalk to proceed substitute of batteries on the P6 truss of the International SpaceStation The spacewalk is set up to start at 6: 50 a.m. EST (1150 GMT) and also will certainly last around 6.5 hrs.

[Watch it live]

Jan 15: A Chinese Kuaizhou 1A rocket will certainly launch the GS-SparkSat-03 spacecraft for GalaxySpace, a Chinese firm the strategies to release thousands of tiny satellites to offer international broadband interactions solutions. It will certainly take off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in China’s Gobi Desert at 10 p.m. EST (0300 GMT onJan 16).

Jan 16: Arianespace will certainly make use of an Ariane 5 rocket to launch the Eutelsat Konnect and also GSAT 30 interactions satellites. It will certainly take off from the Guiana Space Center near Kourou, French Guiana, at 4: 05 -6: 00 p.m. EST (2105-2300 GMT).

Jan 18: A Space X Falcon 9 rocket will certainly launch a vital Crew Dragon In-Flight Abort examination trip from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida, at 8 a.m. EST (1300 GMT). [Watch it live]

Jan 20: The moon will certainly remain in combination with Mars, passing around 2 levels to the north of the Red Planet in the dawn sky. Look for both over the southeastern perspective.

Mars climbs prior to dawn throughout January 2020 with the red titan celebrityAntares You can watch both reduced in the southeast, regarding a hr prior to sunup each early morning. Near the start of January, Mars shows up overAntares As the days progression, the world relocates reduced and also to the eastern ofAntares They’re signed up with by the crescent moon onJan 20. (Image credit score: NASA JPL)

Jan 20: NASA astronauts Jessica Meir and also Christina Koch will certainly take a spacewalk to finish the substitute of batteries on the P6 truss of the International SpaceStation The spacewalk is set up to start at 6: 50 a.m. EST (1150 GMT) and also will certainly last around 6.5 hrs.

[Watch it live]

Jan 20: A Space X Falcon 9 rocket is anticipated to launch a 3rd set of around 60 satellites for the firm’s Starlink broadband network in an objective assigned Starlink 3. It will certainly take off from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida, at 12: 20 p.m. EST (1720 GMT).

[Watch it live]

Jan 22: Conjunction of the moon and alsoJupiter The crescent moon will certainly make an extremely close pass to Jupiter, yet both will certainly be tough to observe, as they increase quickly prior to sunup.

Jan 24: New moon

Jan 25: NASA astronaut Drew Morgan and also ESA astronaut Luca Parmitano will certainly take a spacewalk to finish continuous fixings to the Alpha Magnetic Spectrometer at the International SpaceStation The spacewalk is set up to start at 6: 50 a.m. EST (1150 GMT) and also will certainly last around 6.5 hrs.

[Watch it live]

Jan 26: A Japanese H-2A rocket will certainly launch an Information Gathering Satellite with an optical reconnaissance haul for the Japanese federal government. It will certainly take off from the Tanegashima Space Center in Japan at 8: 00-10: 00 p.m. EST (0100-0300 GMT).

Jan 28: Conjunction of the moon and alsoVenus The crescent moon will certainly make a close strategy toVenus Look for both over the western perspective at sundown.

Jan 31: A Northrop Grumman Cygnus freight spacecraft will certainly leave the International Space Station and also melt up in the environment. It is set up to be launched at 9: 35 a.m. EST (1435 GMT).

[Watch it live]

The crescent moon and also Venus once more create a stunning view at the end ofJanuary OnJan 28, you’ll discover both floating regarding 4 levels apart in the southwest in the hr approximately after sundown. (Image credit score: NASA JPL)

Also set up to launch in January (from Spaceflight Now):

A Space X Falcon 9 rocket will certainly launch the U.S. Air Force’s 3rd third-generation navigating satellite for the Global PositioningSystem It will certainly take off from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida.India’s Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV) will certainly launch on its initial orbital examination trip from the Satish Dhawan Space Center in Sriharikota,India A Russian Soyuz rocket will certainly launch a Meridian M interactions satellite for the Russian Ministry of Defense.India’s Geosynchronous Satellite Launch VehicleMk 2 (GSLV Mk.2) will certainly launch the area’s initial GEO Imaging Satellite, or GISAT 1, from the Satish Dhawan Space Center in Sriharikota, India.

February

Feb 5: A United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket will certainly launch the Solar Orbiter spacecraft for NASA and also the European SpaceAgency It will certainly take off from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida throughout a 2-hour launch home window that opens up at 11: 27 p.m. EST (0427 GMT onFeb 6).

Feb 6: Three astronauts will certainly leave the International Space Station and also go back to Earth in their Soyuz MS-13 spacecraft. NASA astronaut Christina Koch, European Space Agency astronaut Luca Parmitano and also Russian cosmonaut Alexander Skvortsov will certainly undock at 12: 49 a.m. EST (0549 GMT), and also they will certainly touch down near Dzhezkazgan, Kazakhstan, at around 4: 14 a.m. EST (0914 GMT).

Feb 7: A Russian Soyuz rocket will certainly launch around 32 satellites right into orbit for the On eWeb satellite constellation. It will certainly take off from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan.

Feb 9: Northrop Grumman’s Cygnus NG-13 freight spacecraft will certainly launch to the International Space Station on an Antares rocket. It will certainly take off from NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia, at 5: 39 p.m. EST (2239 GMT).

Feb 9: The moon of February, called the Full Snow Moon, takes place at 2: 33 a.m. EST (0733 GMT).

Feb 18: The crescent moon will certainly be much less than 1 levels to the north ofMars It will certainly remain in combination with Mars at 8: 17 a.m. EST (1317 GMT), and also you can discover both over the southeastern perspective at dawn.

Feb 19: The crescent moon will certainly be much less than 1 levels to the south ofJupiter The combination with Jupiter takes place at 2: 36 p.m. EST (1936 GMT), and also you can see both with each other over the southeastern perspective at dawn.

Feb 23: New moon

Feb 27: The shaving, crescent moon will certainly make a close strategy to Venus at night sky. It will certainly remain in combination with Venus at 6: 51 a.m. EST (1151 GMT), and also both will certainly still show up close the eves and also after. Look for them over the southwestern perspective after sundown.

Also set up to launch in February (from Spaceflight Now):

Crew Dragon Demo 2: Space X’s Crew Dragon spacecraft is set up to take its initial crewed examination trip to the International Space Station with NASA astronauts Doug Hurley and also Bob Behnken aboard. This will certainly be the Crew Dragon’s initial examination trip with astronauts aboard adhering to the uncrewed Demo -1 objective inMarch It will certainly take off on a Falcon 9 rocket from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida.Arianespace will certainly make use of an Ariane 5 ECA rocket, assigned VA252, to launch the Japanese- possessed JCSAT 17 interactions satellite and also the South Korean GEO-Kompsat 2B oceanography satellite. It will certainly take off from the Guiana Space Center in FrenchGuiana

March

March 1: A Space X Falcon 9 rocket will certainly launch the Dragon CRS-20 freight resupply objective to the International SpaceStation It will certainly take off from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida.

March 5: An Arianespace Soyuz rocket will certainly launch the Falcon Eye 2 Earth- imaging satellite for the United ArabEmirates It will certainly take off from the Guiana Space Center in French Guiana a 8: 33 p.m. EST (0133 GMT on March 6).

March 9: Super WormMoon The moon of March, called the Worm Moon, accompanies a supermoon once again this year. (There was likewise a Super Worm Moon in 2019.)

March 16-20: The 51 st Lunar and also Planetary Science Conference (LPSC) occurs in The Woodlands, Texas.

March 19: Happy Equinox! Today notes the initial day of springtime in the Northern Hemisphere and also the initial day of autumn in the SouthernHemisphere

March 20: The subsiding, crescent moon will certainly make a close strategy to Jupiter in the dawn sky. It will certainly remain in combination with Jupiter at 2: 21 a.m. EDT (0621 GMT), and also both will certainly be over the southeastern perspective for a couple of hrs prior to sunup.

March 20: An Arianespace Vega rocket will certainly launch on the Small Spacecraft Mission Service, or SSMS, proof-of-concept objective bring 42 nanosatellites, microsatellites and also cubesats. The rideshare objective will certainly take off from the Guiana Space Center near Kourou, French Guiana.

March 24: New moon

March 28: The shaving, crescent moon will certainly make a close strategy to Venus at night sky. It will certainly remain in combination with Venus at 6: 37 a.m. EDT (1037 GMT), and also both will certainly still show up close the eves and also after. Look for them over the southwestern perspective after sundown.

March 30–April 2: The 36 th yearly Space Symposium occurs in Colorado Springs.

March 30: A Russian Proton rocket will certainly launch the Express 80 and also Express 103 interactions satellites for the Russian Satellite CommunicationCompany It will certainly take off from the Baikonur Cosmodrome inKazakhstan

March 31: Conjunction of Saturn and alsoMars The Ringed Planet and also the Red Planet assemble for an unique combination in the dawn sky. Saturn will certainly pass much less than 1 level north of Mars at 6: 56 a.m. EDT (1056 GMT).

Also set up to launch in March (from Spaceflight Now):

The U.S. Air Force will certainly make use of a Minotaur 4 rocket to launch a classified spy satellite freight for the U.S. National ReconnaissanceOffice Dubbed NROL-129, the objective will certainly take off from NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility inVirginia A United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket will certainly launch the 6th Advanced Extremely High Frequency (AEHF) satellite for the U.S. armed force. The AEHF-6 objective will certainly take off from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station inFlorida A Space X Falcon 9 rocket will certainly launch the SAOCOM 1B Earth monitoring satellite forArgentina It will certainly take off from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida.

April

April 7: Super PinkMoon The moon of April, called the Pink Moon, accompanies a supermoon.

April 9: A Russian Soyuz rocket will certainly launch the Soyuz MS-16 spacecraft to the International Space Station with 3 brand-new Expedition 62 crewmembers: NASA astronaut Chris Cassidy and also 2 Russian cosmonauts, Nikolai Tikhonov and also AndreiBabkin The rocket will certainly take off from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan.

April 14: The last-quarter moon will certainly make a close strategy to Jupiter and also Saturn in the dawn sky. It will certainly remain in combination with Jupiter at 7: 05 p.m. EDT (2305 GMT), complied with by a combination with Saturn on April 15 at 5: 18 a.m. EDT (0918 GMT). Catch the triad in the early morning sky, prior to sunup.

April 21-22: The Lyrid meteor shower optimals.

April 22: Earth Day

April 22: New moon

April 25: A Russian Soyuz rocket will certainly launch the 75 th Progress freight spacecraft to the International SpaceStation It will certainly take off from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan.

April 26: The shaving, crescent moon will certainly make a close strategy to Venus at night sky. It will certainly remain in combination with Venus at 11: 23 a.m. EDT (1523 GMT), and also both will certainly still show up close the eves and also after. Look for them over the southwestern perspective after sundown.

April 28: Shining brilliantly at mag -4.5, the “night celebrity” Venus reaches its best illumination of the year.

Also set up to launch in April (from Spaceflight Now):

A Space X Falcon 9 rocket will certainly launch the U.S. Air Force’s 3rd third-generation navigating satellite, assigned GPS 3 SV03, for the Global PositioningSystem It will certainly take off from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida.

May

May 7: The moon of May, likewise called the Flower Moon, takes place at 6: 45 a.m. EDT (1045 GMT).

May 12: See the moon, Jupiter and also Saturn gathered with each other in the predawn sky. The subsiding, gibbous moon will certainly remain in combination with Jupiter at 5: 41 a.m. EDT (0941 GMT), complied with by a combination with Saturn at 2: 11 p.m. EDT (1811 GMT).

May 14: The last-quarter moon will certainly make a close strategy to the RedPlanet It will certainly remain in combination with Mars at 10: 02 p.m. EDT (0202 GMT on May 15). Look for both over the southeastern perspective prior to sunup.

May 18: Jupiter and also Saturn will certainly make a close strategy in the morning sky. The set will certainly remain in combination at 12: 45 a.m. EDT (0445 GMT).

May 22: New moon

May 23: The one-day-old moon will certainly make a close strategy to Venus at night sky. It will certainly remain in combination with Venus at 10: 40 p.m. EDT (0240 GMT on May 24). Look for them over the southwestern perspective after sundown.

May 31–June 4: The 236 th Meeting of the American Astronomical Society occurs in Madison,Wisconsin

Also set up to launch in May (from Spaceflight Now):

A Japanese H-2B rocket will certainly launch the HTV-9 freight spacecraft to the International SpaceStation It will certainly take off from the Tanegashima Space Center inJapan A United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket will certainly launch the AFSPC 7 objective for the U.S. AirForce The objective’s key haul is the X-37 B space airplane, likewise called the Orbital Test Vehicle, will fly on the program’s 6th objective (OTV-6).

June

June 5: A penumbral lunar eclipse will certainly show up from Asia, Australia, Europe and alsoAfrica The moon will certainly start going through Earth’s darkness at 1: 45 p.m. EST (1745 GMT), and also the eclipse will certainly last for 3 hrs and also 18 mins.

June 5: The moon of June, called the Strawberry Moon, takes place at 3: 12 p.m. EDT (1912 GMT).

June 8: The subsiding, gibbous moon will certainly develop a little triangular with Jupiter and also Saturn in the early morning sky. It will certainly remain in combination with Jupiter at 1: 21 p.m. EDT (1721 GMT), complied with carefully by a combination with Saturn regarding 9 hrs later on at 10: 12 p.m. EDT (0212 GMT on June 9).

June 12: Just a day prior to getting to last quarter stage, the moon will certainly make a close strategy to Mars in the predawn sky. The set will certainly remain in combination at 7: 55 p.m. EDT (2355 GMT), yet they will certainly be listed below the perspective for skywatchers in the U.S. back then. You can discover them over the southeastern perspective for a couple of hrs prior to sunup.

June 19: The one-day-old moon will certainly make a close strategy to Venus at night sky. It will certainly remain in combination with Venus at 4: 53 EDT (0853 GMT). Look for them over the eastern perspective right before sunup.

June 20: Happy Solstice! Today notes the initial day of summertime in the Northern Hemisphere and also the initial day of Winter in the Southern Hemisphere.

June 21: An annular solar eclipse will certainly show up from components of Africa and alsoAsia

June 30: Asteroid Day

Also set up to launch in June (from Spaceflight Now):

A United Launch Alliance Delta IV Heavy rocket will certainly launch a classified spy satellite for the U.S. National ReconnaissanceOffice The objective, entitled NROL-44, will certainly take off from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida.

July

July 4: Happy Aphelion Day! Earth is farthest from the sunlight today.

July 4-5: A penumbral lunar eclipse will certainly show up from the Americas and also components of Africa and alsoAntarctica The moon will certainly start going through Earth’s darkness on July 4 at 11: 07 p.m. EST (0307 GMT on July 5), and also the eclipse will certainly last for 2 hrs and also 45 mins.

July 5: The moon of July, called the Beaver Moon, takes place at 12: 44 a.m EDT (0444 GMT). That exact same day, the moon will certainly remain in combination with Jupiter at 5: 38 p.m. EDT (2138 GMT). The moon will certainly likewise remain in combination with Saturn on July 6 at 4: 38 a.m. EDT (0838 GMT). The triad will certainly develop a little triangular in the evening sky prior to fading right into the dawn.

July 8: The “early morning celebrity” Venus goes to its best illumination for the year, radiating at size -4.5 in the early morning sky.

July 11: The subsiding, gibbous moon will certainly make a close strategy to the Red Planet in the morning sky. It will certainly remain in combination with Mars at 3: 38 p.m. EDT (1938 GMT).

July 14: Jupiter gets to resistance, which implies the world will certainly show up at its largest and also brightest. This takes place regarding yearly, when Jupiter’s setting is virtually straight contrary the sunlight overhead. Around the exact same time, Jupiter will certainly likewise make its closest strategy toEarth

July 17: NASA’s Mars 2020 wanderer releases to the Red Planet! It will certainly take off on a United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida.

July 17: The crescent moon will certainly remain in combination with Venus, the “early morning celebrity,” at 3: 27 a.m. EDT (0727 GMT). Look for both over the eastern perspective prior to dawn.

July 20: New moon

July 20: Saturn gets to resistance, which implies the world will certainly show up at its largest and also brightest. This takes place regarding yearly, when Saturn’s setting is virtually straight contrary the sunlight overhead. Around the exact same time, Saturn will certainly likewise make its closest strategy toEarth

July 23: A Russian Soyuz rocket will certainly launch the 76 th Progress freight spacecraft to the International SpaceStation It will certainly take off from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan.

Also set up to launch in July (from Spaceflight Now):

The ExoMars lander, a collaboration by the European Space Agency and also Russia’s space company Roscosmos, will certainly launch to the RedPlanet It will certainly take off on a Russian Proton rocket. The United Arab Emirates intends to launch its initial Mars orbiter, the Hope MarsMission It will certainly launch from the Tanegashima Space Center in Japan on a Japanese H-2A rocket.China intends to launch an orbiter and also a little wanderer toMars The objective, called Huoxing 1, will certainly take off on a Long March 5 rocket from the Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site in Hainan,China

August

Aug 1: The nearly-full moon will certainly remain in combination with Jupiter at 7: 32 p.m. EDT (2332 GMT). The adhering to early morning (Aug 2), it will certainly remain in combination with Saturn at 9: 10 a.m. EDT (1310 GMT). Look for the triad at night sky.

Aug 3: The moon of August, called the “Sturgeon Moon,” takes place at 11: 59 a.m. EDT (1559 GMT).

Aug 5: A Space X Falcon 9 rocket will certainly launch a Dragon freight resupply objective (CRS-21) to the International SpaceStation It will certainly take off from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station inFlorida

Aug 9: The subsiding, gibbous moon will certainly make a close strategy to the Red Planet in the morning sky. It will certainly remain in combination with Mars at 4 a.m. EDT (0800 GMT).

Aug 11-12: The Perseid meteor shower optimals.

Aug 15: The crescent moon will certainly remain in combination with Venus, the “early morning celebrity,” at 9: 01 a.m. EDT (1301 GMT). Look for both over the eastern perspective prior to dawn.

Aug 18: Black Moon: The 3rd brand-new moon in a period with 4 brand-new moons is called a “black moon.” (A black moon can likewise be the 2nd brand-new moon in a solitary calendar month.)

Aug 28/29: The shaving, gibbous moon will certainly remain in combination with Jupiter at 9: 35 p.m. EDT (0235 GMT onAug 29). The list below day, it will certainly remain in combination with Saturn at 12: 32 p.m. EDT (1632 GMT). Look for the triad at night sky.

Also set up to launch in August (from Spaceflight Now):

A Space X Falcon 9 rocket will certainly launch the U.S. Air Force’s 4th third-generation navigating satellite, assigned GPS 3 SV04, for the Global PositioningSystem It will certainly take off from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida

September

Sept 1: Asteroid 2011 ES4 will certainly make a close flyby of Earth, death by at a secure range of 0.0005 AU, or 46,00 0 miles (75,00 0 kilometers).

Sept 2: The moon of September, called the “Harvest Moon,” takes place at 1: 22 a.m. EDT (0522 GMT).

Sept 6: The subsiding, gibbous moon will certainly make a close strategy to the Red Planet in the morning sky. It will certainly remain in combination with Mars at 12: 46 a.m. EDT (0446 GMT).

Sept 11: Neptune goes to resistance. If you have the ideal devices and also a sky dark adequate to see it, currently is the very best time all year to look!

Sept 14: The crescent moon will certainly remain in combination with Venus, the “early morning celebrity,” at 12: 44 a.m. EDT (0444 GMT). Look for both over the eastern perspective prior to dawn.

Sept 17: New moon

Sept 22: Happy Equinox! At 9: 15 a.m. EDT (1315 GMT), fall shows up in the Northern Hemisphere while the Southern Hemisphere will certainly have its initial day of springtime.

Sept 25: The shaving, gibbous moon will certainly remain in combination with Jupiter at 2: 48 a.m. EDT (0648 GMT). The list below day, it will certainly remain in combination with Saturn at 4: 38 p.m. EDT (2038 GMT). Look for the triad at night sky.

Also set up to launch in September (from Spaceflight Now):

A United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket will certainly launch a classified spacecraft haul for the U.S. National ReconnaissanceOffice The objective, NROL-101, will certainly take off from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida.

October

Oct 1: The moon of October, called the “Hunter’s Moon,” takes place at 5: 05 p.m. EDT (2105 GMT).

Oct 2: The subsiding, gibbous moon will certainly make a close strategy to the Red Planet in the morning sky. It will certainly remain in combination with Mars at 11: 25 a.m. EDT (0325 GMT).

Oct 4-10: World Space Week

Oct 7-8: The Draconid meteor shower optimals.

Oct 13: Mars goes to resistance, which implies it’s larger and also brighter than any kind of various other season. Look for the beautiful Red Planet over the eastern perspective after sundown.

Oct 14: A Russian Soyuz rocket will certainly launch the crewed Soyuz MS-17 spacecraft to the International Space Station with participants of the Expedition 65 staff: Russian cosmonauts Anatoli Ivanishin, Ivan Vagner and also NikolayChub It will certainly take off from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan.

Oct 16: New moon

Oct 21-22: The Orionid meteor shower optimals.

Oct 22: Just a day prior to getting to initial quarter stage, the moon will certainly remain in combination with Jupiter at 1: 12 p.m. EDT (1712 GMT). That exact same day, it will certainly remain in combination with Saturn at 11: 42 p.m. EDT (0324 GMT onOct 23). Look for the triad at night sky.

Oct 29: The shaving, gibbous moon will certainly remain in combination with Mars at 12: 16 p.m. EDT (0325 GMT). Look for both over the eastern perspective after sundown.

Oct 31: Uranus goes to resistance. This is the very best season to watch the world, as it goes to its largest and also brightest. If the sky is dark sufficient, you might have the ability to detect it with your bare eyes.

Oct 31: This month has 2 moons, which implies we’ll have a “Blue Moon” onHalloween The moon gets to complete stage at 10: 49 a.m. EDT (1449 GMT).

Also set up to launch in October (from Spaceflight Now):

Northrop Grumman’s Cygnus NG-14 freight spacecraft will certainly launch to the International Space Station on an Antares rocket. It will certainly take off from NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia.

November

Nov 11-12: The Northern Taurid meteor shower optimals.

Nov 12: The crescent moon will certainly remain in combination with Venus, the “early morning celebrity,” at 4: 30 p.m. EST (2130 GMT). Look for both over the eastern perspective prior to dawn.

Nov 15: New moon

Nov 16-17: The Leonid meteor shower optimals.

Nov 19: The shaving, crescent moon will certainly remain in combination with Jupiter at 3: 57 a.m. EST (0857 GMT). Shortly later, it will certainly remain in combination with Saturn at 9: 51 a.m. EST (1451 GMT). Look for the triad at night sky.

Nov 25: The shaving, gibbous moon will certainly remain in combination with Mars at 2: 46 p.m. EST (1946 GMT). Look for both over the eastern perspective after sundown.

Nov 30: A penumbral lunar eclipse will certainly show up from the Americas, Australia and alsoAsia The moon will certainly start going through Earth’s darkness at 2: 32 a.m. EST (0732 GMT), and also the eclipse will certainly last for 4 hrs and also 20 mins.

Nov 30: The moon of November, called the “Beaver Moon,” takes place at 4: 30 a.m. EST (0930 GMT).

Also set up to launch in November (from Spaceflight Now):

A Space X Falcon 9 rocket will certainly launch the Sentinel 6A satellite (likewise called Jason- CS A), a joint objective in between the European Space Agency, NASA, NOAA, CNES and also Eumetsat to proceed tape-recording water level information that was formerly gathered by the Jason collection of satellites. It will certainly take off from Vandenberg Air Force Base in California.

December

Dec 13-14: The Geminid meteor shower optimals.

Dec 14: The just complete solar eclipse of 2020 will certainly go across via the southerly pointer of SouthAmerica The moon’s darkness will certainly take a comparable course to the one it provided for the “Great South American Eclipse” of July 2,2019

Dec 16/17: The shaving, crescent moon will certainly remain in combination with Jupiter at 11: 30 p.m. EST (0430 GMT onDec 17). A couple of hrs laterDec 17, it will certainly remain in combination with Saturn at 12: 20 a.m. EST (0520 GMT). Look for the triad near the southwestern perspective after sundown.

Dec 21: The solstice gets to 4: 47 a.m. EST (0947 GMT), noting the initial day of winter months in the Northern Hemisphere and also the initial day of summertime in the SouthernHemisphere

Dec 21: Jupiter and also Saturn will certainly make a close strategy at night sky. The set will certainly remain in combination at 8: 24 a.m. EST (1324 GMT).

Dec 21-22: The Ursid meteor shower optimals.

Dec 23: The shaving, gibbous moon will certainly remain in combination with Mars at 1: 31 p.m. EST (1831 GMT). Look for both over the eastern perspective after sundown.

Dec 29: The moon of December, likewise called the Cold Moon, takes place at 10: 28 p.m. EST (0328 GMT).

Also set up to launch in December (from Spaceflight Now):

A Russian Soyuz rocket will certainly launch the 77 th Progress freight spacecraft to the International SpaceStation It will certainly take off from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan.

More can be found in 2020 …

Virgin Orbit’s Launch emergency roomOn e rocket will certainly launch the ELaNa-20 rideshare objective with 14 cubesats. A Boeing 747 called “Cosmic Girl” will certainly air-launch the rocket over the Pacific Ocean after removing from the Mojave Air and also Space Port in California.India’s Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV) will certainly launch on its initial industrial objective with 4 Earth monitoring satellites for BlackSkyGlobal It will certainly take off from the Satish Dhawan Space Center in Sriharikota, India.Starliner Crew Flight Test: A United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket will certainly launch Boeing’s CST-100 Starliner spacecraft on its initial crewed objective to the International SpaceStation It will certainly take off from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station inFlorida A Rocket Lab Electron rocket will certainly launch on its initial objective from a brand-new launching pad at the Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport at Wallops Island,Virginia It will certainly launch a speculative objective for the U.S. Air Force’s Space Test Program called Monolith, which lugs a space weather condition instrument.A Russian Soyuz rocket will certainly launch around 32 satellites right into orbit for the On eWeb satellite constellation. The objective, called On eWeb 3, will certainly take off from the Baikonur Cosmodrome inKazakhstan A Russian Soyuz rocket will certainly launch a 4th set of around 32 satellites right into orbit for the On eWeb satellite constellation. The objective, called On eWeb 4, will certainly take off from the Baikonur Cosmodrome inKazakhstan A Space X Falcon 9 rocket will certainly launch the Anasis 2, or KMilSatCom 1, interactions satellite for the South Korean army, from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station inFlorida An Arianespace Vega C rocket will certainly launch on its inaugural trip, bring the Italian space company’s LARES 2 satellite right into orbit. It will certainly take off from the Guiana Space Center near Kourou, FrenchGuiana A Space X Falcon 9 rocket will certainly launch the Turksat 5A interactions satellite for the Turkish satellite driverTurksat It will certainly take off from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station inFlorida A Space X Falcon Heavy rocket will certainly launch the AFSPC 44 objective for the U.S. AirForce The objective will certainly take off from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida and also is anticipated to release 2 concealed hauls right into geosynchronous orbit. A United Launch Alliance Delta IV Heavy rocket will certainly launch a classified spy satellite for the U.S. National ReconnaissanceOffice The objective, entitled NROL-82, will certainly take off from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station inFlorida A U.S. Air Force and also Northrop Grumman Minotaur 1 rocket will certainly launch a classified spy satellite freight for the U.S. National ReconnaissanceOffice The objective, NROL-111, will certainly take off from Wallops Island,Virginia A United Launch Alliance Atlas 5 rocket will certainly launch the AFSPC-8 objective for the Space Force’s Geosynchronous Space Situational Awareness Program (GSSAP). It will certainly take off from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida.China will certainly launch the Chang’e 5 objective to return examples from the moon. It will certainly be the initial lunar example return objective tried because 1976.

Please send out any kind of adjustments, updates or recommended calendar enhancements to hweitering@space.com.

