Southern Connecticut Astronomy Club – Sky & Telescope

NAME

Southern Connecticut Astronomy Club

ADDRESS

20 Jesup Rd

Westport, CT 06880

USA

CONTACT

David Zhou

EMAIL

dzhou21962019 @gmail. com

NUMBER OF MEMBERS

15

OTHER INFORMATION

Student- followed college club, mainly for senior high school as well as intermediate school pupils in southernConnecticut The objective of the club is to cultivate recognition of, as well as passion in, the area of astronomy amongst senior high school as well as intermediate school pupils in southernConnecticut The club hosts team celebrity as well as holy looking on telescopes, astronomy talks as well as astronomy associated occasions. It is the area to share as well as discover expertise regarding, as well as most recent occasions in, astronomy or stargazing. Members can likewise interact on science research study jobs in astronomy.