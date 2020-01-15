Southern Connecticut Astronomy Club – Sky & Telescope

NAME
Southern Connecticut Astronomy Club
ADDRESS
20 Jesup Rd
Westport, CT 06880
USA
CONTACT
David Zhou
dzhou21962019 @gmail. com
NUMBER OF MEMBERS
15
OTHER INFORMATION
Student- followed college club, mainly for senior high school as well as intermediate school pupils in southernConnecticut The objective of the club is to cultivate recognition of, as well as passion in, the area of astronomy amongst senior high school as well as intermediate school pupils in southernConnecticut The club hosts team celebrity as well as holy looking on telescopes, astronomy talks as well as astronomy associated occasions. It is the area to share as well as discover expertise regarding, as well as most recent occasions in, astronomy or stargazing. Members can likewise interact on science research study jobs in astronomy.
