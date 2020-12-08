Sophie Mudd: How much is the instagram model worth?

Social media models are the new sensation of this generation. However, one such model is Sophie Mudd. She is one of those popular models who has earned a name in the industry. She has followers counting up to 2.1 million. Sophie gained popularity through her posts and got an instant fan following. At such a young age, she managed to have such a huge fan following. Nike and Le Jolie represent this young model. To know more about her net worth, childhood and personal life, continue reading this article.

Childhood and early life

Sophie Mudd was born on July 27, 1998, in the United States. She is known to be very close to her family. She keeps her family life private from the media. Sophie was known to be a shy girl. She also has a sibling called Nicholas Mudd. The two are students of Campbell Hall School. The two siblings were talented in athletic and arts. The model has expressed her love towards her parents in various posts and we know she is close to her mother.

Personal life and career

We see many models coming u nowadays through the world of social media. It provides people with a platform to display their skills or beauty and earn fame and money through that. One such example is Sophie Mudd as her posts got her all the fame and money she earns now. From a shy girl when she was young, she has grown up to become a confident woman. Moreover, she is represented by Nike, MP Management and Le Jolie.

Her personal life and relationships are not known by many as she keeps them private. However, she has been shipped with Conard Hilton Jr and Austin Dash.

What is the net worth of Sophie Mudd?

Sophie Mudd is known to have a net worth of $500 thousand. All of this money has come from her modelling career which she has earned at such a young age. Moreover, her Instagram followers are also constantly growing every day.

