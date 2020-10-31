Son Ye Jin: Is Son Ye Jin married? What’s her marrital status?

Son Ye-jin was the voice of Jung Mi-jo in Park Ki-hyung’s film Secret Tears in 2000. Then went on to require the leading role in television dramas like Delicious Proposal, Sun-hee and Jin-hee, and Great Ambition. Her first high-profile role in cinema was in Im Kwon-taek’s Chi-Hwa-seon, which screened at Cannes and took home the Best Director award in 2002.

Career:

The biggest success of her early career was within the subsequent films Lovers’ Concerto and therefore the Classic. Both were solid mid-level hits in Korea, and therefore the Classic especially — being a piece of My Sassy Girl director Kwak Jae-yong — received wide exposure in regions like Hong Kong and China , and launched Son into East Asia stardom. Son further solidified her status as a Hallyu (Korean Wave) star in 2003 by taking the lead in TV drama Summer Scent, the third installment of season-themed tetralogy Endless Love drama series directed by Yoon Seok-ho.

Early Life:

Her next two films also proved to be huge hits in East Asia: a flash to recollect, supported a famous Japanese series, set box office records in Japan, and sold over two million tickets in Korea,[14][15] while April Snow during which she co-starred with superstar Bae Yong-joon[16] was also successful in Japan and China.[17] Son, who adorned a pure and innocent image in her films The Classic and a flash to recollect, was given the title of the “Nation’s First Love” in Korea.

In 2006, she became the highest-paid Korean actress in Korean television series when she was guaranteed a talent fee of KRW 50 million (plus incentive) per episode for her lead role in SBS drama Alone crazy (Korean: 연애시대; RR: Yeon-ae Suidae; lit. “Love Generation”

The actress is mentioned because the queen of melodrama and has maintained the nickname throughout her acting career. She made her debut during a 2000 movie dubbed Secret Tears as a supporting actress, and her career has been on the increase since then, acting within the Classic and other films.

Personal Information:

Son Ye Jin a South Korean actress born on January 11, 1982. Son Ye Jin’s surname is Son. Not much of her case history is understood besides the very fact that the actress has an older sister. She is 165 cm tall and weighs 45 kilograms. The actress is an alumnus of the Seoul Institute of the humanities where she majored in film.

Films did by Son Ye Jin:

Her rise to fame came through acclaimed films; The Classic, April Snow, et al. . Through her roles in Delicious Proposal, The Classic, and a flash to Remember; she has not only won awards but also become a household name. Movie stars aren’t resistant to outrages stories, and dating rumors begin when two co-stars seem to share tons of chemistry on and off the screen.

Son Ye Jin Personal Life:

The 2010 show is a few men who pretend to be gay to suit his new roommate’s needs who is trying to find a gay roommate after browsing a heartbreak. Lee Min Ho Son Ye Jin wowed their fans during this drama as they begin developing feelings for each other albeit Lee pretended to be gay. to point out support for Ye Jin in her show Pretty Noona Who Buys Me Food, also referred to as Something within the Rain, Min Ho sent a food truck to her set with an equivalent message.

Awards won

Over the years, Son has received awards for a number of her famous roles. a number of those awards include; 2006 – Asian Pacific festival where she received a gift for best actress for April Snow. 2018 – Best actress award for Something within the Rain during Seoul International Drama Awards. 2019 – Faro Island festival for favorite actress award.

