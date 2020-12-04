Some Of The Denzel Washington’s All Time Films!!

Denzel Hayes Washington Jr. – an American actor, producer, and director. He has been defined as an actor who reconfigured the concept of classic film stardom, associating with roles defined by their grace, humanity, dignity, and inner strength.

Denzel might not be the top star in Hollywood when it comes to the box office, yet he simply sits near the top when it comes to overall talent. The actor took up a variety of roles, from dramas to action movies, from good chaps to evil men, and delivered great performances during his entire career.

Denzel has gained an impressive nine Oscar nominations for his acting, winning to of them. He has played all roles from real-life characters to Spike Lee creations and over-the-top action stars and made each one of them memorable.

MAN ON FIRE (7.7)

Denzel Hayes enjoyed a string of flicks that have him starring as an older action hero, normally hovering out to protect people in need. Directed by Tony Scott, Man on Fire stars Washington as a former United States Marine Corps officer John Creasy, who is down on his luck.

TRAINING DAY (7.7)

In every movie that Denzel appeared in, he was always given a good guy role or at least the protagonist. Nevertheless, the one time that he went completely against type, he won an Oscar. In the film Training Day, Denzel was a veteran LAPD drug officer who takes in a younger officer played by Ethan Hawke.

GLORY (7.8)

In the oldest film on this list, Denzel starred alongside Matthew Broderick in Edward Zwick’s 1989 film Glory. This told the true-life story of the 54th Massachusetts Infantry Regiment in the American Civil War, the Union’s second African-American soldiers in that war.

AMERICAN GANGSTER (7.8)

Ridley Scott directed Denzel in this 2007 crime drama. Here, Denzel portrayed true-life crime lord Frank Lucas, a gangster who hides drugs in the U.S., and a police detective portrayed by Russell Crowe, who sets out to drag him down.

REMEMBER THE TITANS (7.8)

As with many of Denzels’ best performances, this was based on a true-life story. This one was a thriving high school football coach named Herman, who set out to combine his football team as an act of protest against the true to life racism that was prevalent in his part of the country during the ’70s.

