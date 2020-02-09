Solar Orbiter: The US-European mission to explore the sun’s poles in photos

This Sunday (Feb 9), Solar Orbiter, a spacecraft created to observe the sunlight in unbelievable, scorching information, will certainly introduce to our celebrity to attempt and also address some solar secrets.

The spacecraft will certainly introduce atop a United Launch Alliance (ULA) from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida this Sunday at 11: 03 p.m. EST (0403 GMT onFeb 10). The $1.5 billion craft, which is a joint collective endeavor in between NASA and also the European Space Agency (ESA), will certainly offer researchers the first-ever great consider our sun’s poles.