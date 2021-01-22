Sofia Vergara: Net worth of the highest paid American actress

Sofia Vergara became famous after co-hosting shows in Univision. Her prominent role was in Modern Family. Apart from this, she is a Colombian-born actress, model, and spokeswoman. Moreover, she is also the highest-paid actress and the winner of multiple awards. Some of these are the ALMA Award, the three Screen Actor Guild Award, Imagen Foundation Award, NAACP Image Award, People’s Choice Award. She has played roles in Big Trouble, Chasing Papi, Meet the Browns, and Madea Goes to Jail. Being the highest-paid actress, you might be curious about her net worth. Well, you have come to the right place. This article covers details about her net worth, personal life, childhood, and career. Before that, let’s get to some quick facts about her.

Quick Facts About Sofia Vergara

Renowned for her role in Modern Family

Born on: July 10, 1972

Age: 48 years

Profession: Actress, television producer, presenter, model, businesswoman

Married to: Joe Manganiello

Kids: Manolo

Siblings: 5

How did she rise to fame?

Sofia Vergara was born in Barranquilla, Columbia, to Margarita Vergara de Vergara and Julio Enrique Vergara Robayo. Her mother was a homemaker, and her father, a cattle rancher for the meat industry. She studied dentistry for three years. However, she did not get a degree as she decided to enter the show business. She made her debut through the Pepsi commercial at the age of 17. Sofia continued to do modeling after this and then had her big break after she hosted in Univision. Later, she was part of many shows like Big Trouble, Chasing Papi, Meet the Browns, and Madea Goes to Jail.

Personal Life

Sofia Vergara married at a young age of 18 Joe Gonzalez. They were high school sweethearts, and the couple has a son named Monolo. Both of them divorced in 1993. She was then engaged to Nick Loeb, but they called off the engagement later. However, she is at present married to Joe Manganiello. She is also a patient of thyroid cancer and underwent treatment for a while.

Net worth of Sofia Vergara

Sofia has a net worth of $180 million. She earns $500 thousand per episode, and this makes her the highest-paid actress. This net worth is likely to increase in the coming years.

