Sofia Richie: What is her net worth in 2020? Has Richie split up with Scott Disick?

Sofia Richie is a well known American model and fashion designer. Richie at a young age has with her talent, beauty and personality managed to feature in campaigns by top brands like Tommy Hilfiger, Michael Kors and Chanel.

Quick facts about Sofia Richie

Name: Sofia Alexandera Richie

Birth date: August 24, 1998

Present age: 22 years old

Birth place: Los Angeles, California, U.S.

Famous as: Model fashion designer

Parent(s): Lionel Richie and Diane Alexander; Nicole Richie (adoptive sister)

Net worth: $8 million

Early life of Sofia Richie

Sofia Richie was born in Los Angeles, California and is the sister of Nicole Richie. She is the daughter of Lionel Richie and Diane Alexander. Sofia Richie’s godfather was the iconic singer Michael Jackson.

Richie became a professional model after she got her role as a modeling gig with Mary Grace Swim. With Nicole Richie, Sofia began starring in the show Candidly Nicole.

What about her career?

Sofia Richie’s began her modeling career in 2014 in Who What Wear, a feature in Elle Magazine, and was the face of Mary Grace Swim. In 2014 she was signed up with L.A. Models and Select Model Management.

In 2015, Madonna took Sofia on board as the new face of her Material Girl clothing line.

At only 17, Sofia made herself at the top of the modeling industry. Sofia Richie has shot for the editorial spreads which includes V. Galore, Clam, W, VVV, and C- magazines.

How much is Sofia Richie worth?

As of 2020, Sofia Richie’s net worth is estimated to be around $8 million.Sofia Richie is an American model and has been endorsed by various major brands.

What about her personal life?

Sofia Richie started dating Scott Disick in May 2017. Scott Disick is around 15 years older than Richie, and they received a few criticism on the media platforms. After three years of dating, the couple called it quits in 2020.

It is in reports once again that Richie has stirred up her romantic life once again post-Scott Disick split. Sofia Richie had split up with beau Scott Disick in August and Richie confirmed that she ‘isn’t interested in dating right now”. But recently, as per the reports, Sofia Richie’s has ignited a relationship with Matthew Morton and Richie confirmed that they are seeing each other.

The post Sofia Richie: What is her net worth in 2020? Has Richie split up with Scott Disick? by Beny Parker appeared first on The TeCake.