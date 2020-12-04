Sofia Franklyn is a Self-Made Internet Celebrity, Find Out Her Net Worth

Sofia Franklyn is an American radio host, podcaster, and blogger who gained fame as an internet celebrity. She was the co-host of the popular podcast Call Her Daddy, alongside Alexander Cooper. Together, Sofia and Alexander came up with the idea of the podcast whilst chilling in a bar. The two were earlier discussing sexual education and they suddenly had the idea to turn their thoughts into a podcast. Through this they gathered a huge following from people wanting to learn something through their podcast.

Overview

Early Life of Sofia Franklyn

Sofia was born on July 21, 1992, in Salt Lake City, Utah and is currently 28 years old. She grew up and completed schooling in Salt Lake City and later graduated from the University of Utah, where she studied Economics.

Personal Life

Not much has been disclosed about Sofia’s parents and/or siblings. She is currently dating Peter Nelson, who works in the sports department of HBO and the two are currently believed to be in a very serious relationship.

He is a Harvard Graduate and a secret adviser to the Call Me Daddy podcast.

How she framed her career?

Sofia briefly worked as a consultant after graduating from the University of Utah. Not enjoying her work, she quit, looking to do something creative with her career. She later moved to New York City looking for a fresh and positive start to her career. She started her blog in 2018 whilst also joining Barstool Sports, which own all of the rights to Call Me Daddy. It was through these blogs that she got her initial hints of fame, and the rest is history, as she is currently a very famous and wealthy internet personality with around 800k followers on Instagram.

Barstool is a blog that posts content related mostly to sports and pop culture, it was started by David Portnoy from Massachusetts. The Chernin Group Company acquired the company in 2016.

Sofia Franklyn Net Worth

Throughout her successful career as an influencer, Sofia Franklyn has amassed an estimated net worth of $1 million.

