Snow Moon beside Lady Liberty.

Photographer

Chiragupreti

Email

Chiragupreti @gmail. com

Location of image

Brooklyn, New York

Date/Time of image

February 8,2020 6: 33 am.

Equipment

Lens: Sony 200-600 mm at 535 mm. Camera: Sony A7R3.

Description

Being the only clear day today over NYC skies, I intended the shot utilizing The Photographer’s Ephemeris (TPE), which positioned me in a limited strip that would certainly come morning given that a lot of the location is unfinished or fenced out for products solutions. Although the temperature level had to do with -2 deg the tough wind gusts in the Upper Bay area made capturing this difficult. I held my shutter rate to a minimum of 1/200 sec as well as took a lot of shots. As golden started, some birds started to fly out, few of which went across the lunar disc as the moon obtained misshaped in its sides being short on the perspective. The orange-red radiance of the moon was a good comparison to the Statue of Liberty prior to it dipped listed below the perspective.

Website

https://chiragupreti.com

GROUPS

