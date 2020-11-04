Snapchat : How to increase the score confused then here’s the brief guide!

Snapchat is one of the most popular messaging apps. It allows the user to send text messages, images, and videos. There are various effective features like stories, memories, filters, and stickers. The user can save images and videos for replying and forwarding in near future.

Like another social media app, it does not have real navigation. By swiping left or right the user can switch the sections in the app. The buttons and actions in the app are controlled by icons without level.

Snapchat profile there is a number logged by the user name. This reflects the Snapchat score. Next to the user of the profile, the score can be seen. Gamification is added through the score which motivates users to use the app more. The score includes two numbers one is for snaps received and one is for snaps send.

How to increase snap chat score?

The score rises depending upon a few things the stories posted, the number of snap send, and the number of snap received. When the user sends or receives a snap or post a picture to their story a point is received. No point is received for messaging and watching someone else’s story.

Here are a few tips to increase the Snapchat score.

Shutting Snapchat for a short while will help to build the score. When the app is rebooted and again used the team will happy that the user came back so they automatically increase the score. The user should also send snaps to team Snapchat.

When the user opens the pictures received in the app a point is earned. If the user follows this habit then in the future lots of points are earned.

The more snaps the user sends the more point is earned. One thing to make a note that if we send one picture to multiple people in the friend list more points would be earned is not true.

The user score can increase by sending more snaps of celebrities to the friend list. Scatter-bombing celebs with pointless snaps is a good way to increase points.

Snapchat is a good way to promote the brand and products. Snapchat marking is being quite effective in recent times. It helps in brand building.

