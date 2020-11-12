Smallville season 11: Will the series return for one more season?

The American television series Smallville had a wide viewership and was able to collect awards and praises before they decided to switch to a different mode of publishing. The series completed 10 seasons with a total of 217. Smallville released its final season on May 13, 2011. The team took up the mode of releasing Smallville season 11 through a comic book. It was released both in the traditional print and through digital every Friday for a 3 week period. Later on, it changed to weekly published episodes. However, in September 2013, the team decided to end the series and continue the rest through miniseries.

The fans are now eager to know whether the team has any plans to further release Smallville season 11 as a television series. As of now, we haven’t received any official announcement. Considering the possibilities, it is less likely to happen since there has also been a gap of 9 years from the last season. If they wanted to release the season 11 as a series, it would have happened by now.

The storyline of Smallville

The series follows the life of the titular Superman before he became the world-known superhero. The first few episodes followed a villain a week style but later shifted to the extended or connected storyline. Smallville initially showed the childhood of Clark Kent where he tries to make sense of his superpowers and the fact that he is an alien. The later season showed him as an adult who pursued the career of a reporter for a magazine. For every Superman fan, this series proved to e an icing on the cake for the DC franchise. The show had 10 amazing seasons which was a success among its audience. The Smallville season 11 took a different way of publishing but it was still enjoyed by its fans.

Other updates in Smallville season 11

The fans are still pondering over whether there will ever be a season 11 to the Smallville series but the answer is likely to be a no. Sadly the team has no further plans to bring back the television series. One exciting news is about the five-hour event of Crisis over Infinite earth where Tom Welling and Erica Durrance are coming together for their roles as Clark Kent and Lois Lane.

The main cast of the series included Tom Welling as Clark Kent, Kristen Kreuk stars as Lana Lang, Michael Rosenbaum as Lex Luthor, Erica Durrance as Lois Lane.

The post Smallville season 11: Will the series return for one more season? by Vanis Hardy appeared first on The TeCake.