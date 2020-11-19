Sly Cooper, will gamers able to play the game soon? What’s the game about?

Sly Cooper is a video game series of stealth video games. It was created for the PlayStation 2, PlayStation 3, and PlayStation Vita. Sucker Punch Productions were the ones who created the first three-game and then it was given to Games while Sucker Punch had started to work on the Infamous series. The first three games were remastered into a good graphical one for the PlayStation 3 by Sanzaru Games named the Sly Collection.

What is the series about?

Sly Cooper: Thieves in Time was the fourth game of th series and was released on February 5, 2013. A graphically animated film based on the first game in the series is being created and there’s no release date. A TV show that is also based on the series is undergoing development, it was said to be released in October 2019 but has not come out yet. The series is about the adventures of Sly Cooper, a raccoon and skilled thief. He has two partners in crime, Bentley the turtle and Murray the hippopotamus, and Sly’s love interest, Inspector Carmelita Fox.

The series has made two comic books and many small games like Bentley’s Backpack. Sly Cooper is one of the famous Sony video game characters. He has made appearances in other Sony games like cross-overs PlayStation Move Heroes and PlayStation All-Stars Battle Royale.

When we can play Sky Cooper 5? Is it coming or not?

PlayStation has most of the best video game creators and development partners, so there might be many gaming studios that might be working on the development of Sly Cooper 5. Even though, we have to remember that Sly Cooper 5 hasn’t been announced officially and it might be possible that the post might have been released by some mistake. Sly Cooper fans are eager for a new part in the most famous and loved series and we might have to wait for some announcement sooner or later. So, officially there has been no news about the release.

