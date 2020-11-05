Sleepaway Camp, the nail-biting horror slasher, How scary is the movie?

Released in 1983 Sleepaway Camp is an American slasher horror movie written and directed by Robert Hitzik. It is the first installment of the Sleepaway Camp franchise. Starring Felisa Rose, Kathrine Kamhi, Paul DeAngelo, and Mike Kellin. it was Mike Kellie’s last screen appearance. The movie is known for its infamous twist ending.

The movie has released during the genre’s heyday, Since its release, it became a cult movie. it was followed by three sequels in its franchise after Sleepaway Camp laying the foundation. the three sequels were Sleepaway Camp ii: unhappy campers released in 1988, Sleepaway Camp iii: Teenage Wasteland released in 1989, and Return to Sleepaway Camp released in 2008.

What was the storyline of the movie and what happened in it?

The plot of the movie revolves around Angela and Peter’s two children of a man named John baker. The movie opens in a lake in summer and shows John with Angela and Peter swimming around and having fun onboard a boat. They come across an accident with another group of teenagers on a motorboat and John and one of the children get run over killing them. then after a few years later, we see shy and quiet Angela, played by Felisa Rose, living with her aunt Dr. Martha Thomas and cousin Ricky. Martha sends the young teens off to summer camp at Camp Arawak. After the arrival of the teenage campers, several are mysteriously murdered by an unseen killer. All of the victims had at one point teased or tormented Angela, dying soon after. It is not revealed until the twist ending of the film that the killer is in fact “Peter,” who survived the boat accident and was raised as his deceased sister Angela by his aunt.

Premiering and Market of Sleepaway Camp:

This movie has released on November 18, 1983, and on release, the movie was frequently compared to Friday the 13th due to their shared settings and plot up to some extent.

The August 84′ box office review reported the first-week market made by the movie at Los Angeles, California theaters were $90,000. the movie was a great success and had minds blown.

