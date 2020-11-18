Siren season 4: Is the show renewed for a new season or cancelled?

The Siren was one of those fantasy shows that would capture your attention. It had a 94% rating in rotten tomatoes. This story has been tailored in a beautiful way from the greek mythology characters the sirens. Many mistakes siren’s with mermaids, well they are different, the latter is rather predators. The show first aired on March 29, 2018, and had attained a good enough fanbase. Eric Wald and Dean White created the show. The show concluded with 3 seasons and 36 episodes. It is premiered in Freeform.

Now the question is whether the show is ready to have one more season added to the list. However, we can expect the fourth season but considering the pandemic, there can be a huge delay until the team starts the production. Moreover, there are rumours regarding the viewership decline by 13%. Further, this has brought panic to the fans who thought the show might get cancelled. We do not have any official announcement regarding this, and so we can hope for another season until then.

The storyline

The show is about Ryn, a siren who is struggling to find her missing sister. She gets captured by the military. IN the last season we saw the arrival of a new siren Tia. However, her plan is to cause destruction and kill humans. We also see Ryn trying to save her daughter and Ben dealing with the consequences of his deeds. Towards the end we see Ryn and Ben waging a war against Tia and her army in the underwater. They do this to save the human race from destruction.

Season 4 might deal with fixing the results of the war and maybe a new threat is on the way for the sirens.

Other updates of Siren season 4

The show has not made any official announcement regarding Siren season 4. However, we know the show is not cancelled and can expect it to release next year if everything goes well. The production has not begun and even though there are rumours of the show getting cancelled. We cannot confirm anything yet.

The cast of the show includes Alex Roe as Ben, Eline Powell as Ryn, Fola Evans-Ankingbola as Maddie, Ian Verdun as Xander McClure, Sibongile Milambo as Donna, Rena Owen as Helen Hawkins, Tiffany Lonsdale as Tia, Chad Rook as Chris, along with the rest of the cast members. We might also see new faces in the new season.

