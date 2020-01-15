Simeis 147 – Sky & Telescope

Photographer

Bijan Moravej alahkami

Email

bijan.astronomy2014 @gmail. Com

Location of picture

Iran,Esfahan

Date/Time of picture

2020/ 1/1

Equipment

Simeis 147: Spaghetti Nebula

Description

Simeis 147: Supernova Remnant, additionally recognized as the Spaghetti Nebula, SNR the old constellation of Auriga, the Charioteer, flights high in north winter season evening skies.,In this vast sight, you chould see the semeis 147 galaxy in the facility, The crowded area moves along the airplane of our Milky Way galaxy in the instructions opposite the stellar.On top of this galaxy, the brilliant blue celebrity Elnath is called both BetaTauri Body: Canon EOS 6D Modded Lens: 200 mm L f/2.8 @ 4.5 Exposure Time: 6.33 H RGB = 20 * 5min for overall 100 minutes HA 12 n = 40 * 7min for overall 280 minutes (No leading) Mount: Sky-Watcher NEQ6 ISO Speed: 1600 Software: PixIn view, Photoshop Location: Iran, Isfahan

Website

https://skypix.org/view/FA/94946 aspx

.

.

.

GROUPS

Astronomy Pictures: Sky & &(****************************** )(******************************************* )(********************************************************** )(*********************************************** & )&GalaxyPictures . .

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.