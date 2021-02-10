Sienna Miller: All You Need to Know About Her

Sienna Miller is a American-British actress. Her full name is Sienna Rose Diana Miller. Sienna was born in New York and raised in London. She started her career as a model for Italian Vogue’s cover page and posed topless for the Pirelli calendar. Sienna is a widely recognized and great actress.

Early Life

Sienna was born on 28 December 1981 in New York. Her family shifted to London while she was eighteen months old. Josephine, her mother, is a former British model and was a personal assistant of David Bowie. Her father, Edwin Miller, was a banker and now deals with Chinese art. Sienna’s parents divorced in 1987, and she moved with her mother. At that time, her mother was being treated for breast cancer. Sienna attended a boarding school, Heathfield School in Berkshire, where she used to act in plays. After graduating, she enrolled in a three-month course at Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute.

Career

Sienna debuted with the movie South Kensington in 2001. She then did various supporting roles in films and TV shows. She struck her first significant role in the crime thriller Layer Cake alongside Daniel Craig. It was a well-proclaimed movie, but she didn’t receive much appraise for her role. She did various parts for quite some years but didn’t appreciate her acting and was sometimes criticized. For her role, The Baroness in G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra, her acting was being attacked and called amateur. Then she took two years off from movies and focused majorly on Broadway and theatre. Sienna made a comeback in 2012 with the film The Girl. She received many nominations for her brilliant acting skills. She did various movies like American Sniper, which was the highest-grossing war movie of all time. Sienna is still shining brightly as a brilliant actress.

Personal Life Of Sienna Miller

Sienna engaged Jude Law on Christmas Day of 2004. Jude Law admitted having an affair with the nanny of his children. They separated in 2006. They again started dating in 2009 and divorced again in 2011. Sienna dated actor Tom Sturridge from 2011 to 2015, and they had a daughter. She also faced a phone-hacking scandal, in which her phone was hacked into by News of the World.

Read: 50 Cent – What is the Net worth of one of the most popular Rapper alive?

Net Worth of Sienna Miller

Sienna Miller has a net worth of approximately $18 million. She has good earnings as an actress and fashion designer. Sienna has also launched the fashion label “Twenty8Twelve,” and her sister, Savannah, a professional designer.

The post Sienna Miller: All You Need to Know About Her by Samuel Ditkovich appeared first on The TeCake.