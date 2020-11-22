Shrek is a media franchise by DreamWorks Animation. It is loosely based on William Steig’s 1990 picture book of the same name. It includes 4 computer-animated films (Sherk, Sherk 2, Sherk the Third, and Sherk Forever After). As per the sources 5th film is in the development stage and will release in 2022.

Shrek 5 Development :

In an interview in 2014, the creator of the film hinted that 5th film still can happen. He said, “We like to let them have a little bit of time to rest, but I think you can be confident that we’ll have another chapter in the Shrek series.”

In 2016 NCB Universal purchase Dreams Works Animation and planned to revive the franchise and the films under it. It was reported by one of the Hollywood reporter that Shrek 5 is planned for 2019 release.

One of the lead cast in 2016 confirmed that the script was ready for Shrek 5. The script written by the writers is a good one and the audience will like it for sure. The script is the writer’s own original idea. A lot more experiments and exploration have been done.

In March 2017 it was announced by the creators that the film is in the development stage.

In November 2018 it was announced that Illumination’s CEO and founder Chris Meledandri has been asked to produce Sherk 5 by Universal Pictures

Shrek 5 What Can The Audience See –

Shrek 5 would not pick up after Shrek Forever because it will be a reboot. The audience could expect to see Shrek and the Donkey in their escapades. Till now the creators have not announced anything regarding the storyline of the film even though the script is complete. The audience will have to wait for the official updates.

Shrek 5 Who All Audience Can See –

Shrek 5 is not a continuation of the last film so it’s difficult to predict whether most of the old characters will be back or some new characters will also be introduced. Till now no official announcement is made.

The post Shrek 5: The audience will have to wait for one more year for the film to release ! by Ben Rick appeared first on The TeCake.