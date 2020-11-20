Short Summary on Hannibal Lecter,  How did he become a serial killer?

Hannibal Lecter is a fictional character that was created by a writer named Thomas Harris. Lecter is a cannibal serial killer who feeds on his enemies. Sometime before he was caught, he was a well know forensic psychiatrist after his arrest, he was interrogated by FBI agents Clarice Starling and Will Graham so that he could help them find other killers.

What is Hannibal Lecter like?

Hannibal Lecter is highly intelligent, with some good manners, according to the novel, Hannibal only feeds on rude people. In the novel Red Dragon, Will Graham says that the people call him a Sociopath because they didn’t know what else they could call him. Lecter has no guilt and he has killed animals in his childhood but he does not show anything about being a Sociopath. Lecter would call himself a monster, showing that Lecter’s mind is not correct like a physically disabled person.

In The Silence of the Lambs, Lecter’s caretaker, Dr. Frederick Chilton says that he is a pure psychopath. In the film The Silence of the Lambs, it is said that he doesn’t have a name.

How did he become a serial killer?

Hannibal Lecter snapped after a butcher had be famed Lady Murasaki with racial and worse words. As he did face many obstacles as an orphan when he was bullied. Hannibal fought with the butcher and that ended with his Uncle Robert getting a seizure and die. Lecter followed and killed the butcher with a samurai sword, and then tear off his cheeks and eat them. It became Hannibal’s first kill, which made him cannibal by his own. The Inspector Popil got to know that Lecter killed the butcher but Hannibal created a false sorry and Popil had to let him go.

He then buried the bones of his sister and found the dog tags of the men who killed and ate her. He went after every one of them and feeding them, pulling their cheeks out to eat them. Hannibal was new in the police control and then the inspector Popil returned, said that Hannibal was now a serial killer.

