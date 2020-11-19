The action thriller series Shooter ended with season 3 in an unexpected manner. The fans were disappointed by this and hoped for another network to pick up the show. Over two years have passed since the show was last aired. There has been no official announcement regarding Shooter season 4 and so its better to keep our hopes low for now. The fans are speculating that the drop in views is the reason for the cancellation. However, we do not know the reason as of now. The show first aired on November 15, 2016. It is based on the novel Point of Impact by Stephen Hunter. John Hlavin developed the show and it has completed a total of 3 seasons with 31 episodes. The show premiers in USA network and is also available in the streaming network Netflix.

The storyline of Shooter

The show is about a retired US Marine Corps sniper who decides to go into seclusion. However, he has to get back to his old life after he comes up with a plan to kill the President. However, this is no child’s play and poses threat to himself and his family. The last season was supposed to end without leaving any unanswered questions. However, the sudden cancellation concluded the show with many loopholes. If the show is renewed it will pick up from the third season and continue the story. Further, this cannot be expected

Other updates on Shooter season 4

Even after two years, the fans are expecting for Shooter season 4. Moreover, there are rumours that Netflix might pick up the show but this cannot be confirmed until an official announcement is made. The show has already had a two-year gap and the chance for Shooter season 4 is slightly less.

If Shooter season 4 is likely to air, the cast will include Ryan Phillippe as the lead character Bob Lee, Shantel VanSanten as Julie Swagger, Cynthia Addai-Robinson as Nadine Memphis,

Eddie McClintock as Jack Payne, Omar Epps as Isaac Johnson and, Josh Stewart as Solotov.

The post Shooter season 4: Why did Shooter get cancelled after season 3? by Vanis Hardy appeared first on The TeCake.