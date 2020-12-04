Shazam 2: What is the confusion with Shazam with Sinbad?

Shazam was a lovable superhero to all the DC fans when it first came out. The movie grossed a profit of $74 million. The superhero had obviously brought a smile to the audience faces. However, there were also critics who said the movie did not reach its potential. David F. Sanberg is the director along with Henry Gayden who is the screenplay writer. The story is by Henry Gayden and Darren Lemke. The movie made its entry on March 15, 2019, after a lot of delays. The movie is known for getting delayed and so now the fans are eagerly waiting for Shazam 2. After pushing back many dates, the team has now announced June 2, 2023, as the official release date. However, the production is expected to begin in early 2021. Further, there is new speculation and confusion of Shazam with Sinbad. To know about all the recent updates, continue reading.

What is the story of Shazam 2?

Shazam talks about the story of a wizard who is living in the Rock Of Eternity, which is a magical realm. He wants to bestow his power upon someone who has a pure heart. At first, he brings Sivana but later finds him unworthy as he is deeply influenced by the Eye of Sin. He later turns out to be the antagonist. After many years, he finds a 14-year-old named Billy who lives in his foster home and bestows his powers upon him. He then becomes the superhero Shazam. The rest of the movie shows his acceptance of his power and his foster family and siblings. Moreover, he has to stop Sivana from causing destruction and return the Eye of the Sin. He does this with the help of his siblings. Now we know that Shazaam doesn’t have just one sidekick but the support of all his siblings in Shazam 2. However, the team hasn’t revealed anything about the movie. Considering the credit scenes and the comic, the evil caterpillar Mister Mind is likely to be the villain next.

As of the confusion with Sinbad appearing in the next movie. There have been rumours of a relationship between the two and that’s not true. If Sinbad makes an appearance in Shazaam, it won’t be the second time but the first time he makes a debut in the movie.

Other updates on the movie

The movie is set to release on June 2, 2023, as of now. If any further updates are given, we will be informing them as soon as it is revealed.

The cast of the film will include those from the first one. Zachary Levi as Shazam, Asher Angel as Billy, Jack Dylan Grazer as Freddy Freeman, Grace Fulton as Mary Bromfield, Ian Chen as Eugene Choi, Jovan Armand as Pedro Peña and Faithe Herman as Darla Dudley. The siblings also have their superhero alter ego who will also appear in the next movie. Mark Strong will return as Dr Thaddeus Sivana.

