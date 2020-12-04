Shazam 2: Age Of Black Adam (2022), The Fury of Gods

In early 2019, David F. Sandberg’s Shazam! turned out to be an amazing wonder hit. The nominal hero did not have a similar kind of name recognition as fellow DC heroes like Superman and Batman, but the film turned a lot of heads by being a sweet, charming, and creative origin tale, and now waiting for the sequence is sky-high. The great news on that front is that Shazam 2 is deep in development already, donning the official title Shazam! Fury Of The Gods is what motivated us to put together this guide.

What Is The Arrival Date For Shazam Fury Of The Gods?

Having finally got some friction following the disaster that was Zack Snyder’s Justice League, the DC Extended Universe has many extremely exciting headlines coming out in the next couple of years that includes Black Adam, The Suicide Squad, Aquaman 2, and Flash and as things presently stand Shazam! Fury Of The Gods is placed toward the back end of the schedule. Barring any changes that are to be recognized soon, the sequel will be playing in theatres everywhere on the 4th of November 2022.

What could be the Story Of Shazam! Fury Of The Gods?

Like any DC Comics movie franchise project, Shazam! Fury Of The Gods will hold close to and be furtive about tiny details in its story right up until the movie hits theatres and with the project not yet commencing production, we do not even have anything following a basic plot description.

That being said, it is fair to think that the sequence will follow the modern end credit sequel tradition in comic book films and follow-up on the big tease that is featured in the last minutes of the last film. If that’s the case, we will see a team-up among the evil space worm Mister Mind and Dr. Sivana as they work collectively and try to take over the seven magical realms identified as the Magiclands. Of course, this time around Shazam won’t just have young Freddy as a sidekick for the majority of the film and instead have the full support of his siblings in the Shazam Family.

