Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello a sweet love story !

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello have been in a relationship for years. But about a year and a half ago, their relationship turned romantic. They quickly became one of the music’s hottest couple. Recently the couple quiets down a bit and that created speculations among the fans that they both have broken up. But that’s not the case.

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello Recent Updates –

Shawn and Camila bought a puppy together. Shawn even shared pictures of the puppy on his Instagram account. They name it Tarzan.

Despite the rumor that Shawn and Camila broke up, both shared that they are still going strong. Camila even posted the sweetest Instagram which is dedicated to Shawn. “The world could use some magic, beauty, and Wonder always, but especially right now,” caption was given to the post. This is for Shawn’s new album Wonder. She said she is proud of her love and wants people to see and hear his heart. In return, Shawn appreciated her love and with water eyes emoji and heart he replied to the post.

In Minami both Shawn and Camila, self isolate together. Once in a day they both even go out for a walk to get fresh air. During the walk, the couple shared a few hugs and kisses.

The couple is utilizing their time to the best. Shawn can be seen teaching guitar to Camila and Camila teaching Spanish to Shawn. From their home only they have participated in 2 of the concerts. Instagram live for Global Citizen and Fox News.

In an interview, the couple said they are watching Harry Potter movies and it is so much fun to watch together.

Shawn keeps visiting the United Kingdom as Camila is shooting for her film Cinderella.

As Camila celebrated her 23rd birthday they both looked adorable. It was a Cinderella theme party and all her co-stars were present. They posted a few photos together and they looked so much in love.

