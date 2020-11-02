Shalini Pandey, What are the Upcoming movies of Shalini?

Shalini Pandey is a Tamil actress born on 23 September 1993, Jabalpur, MP, India. She has performed in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi cinemas and has starred in numerous films for which she has received much acclaim from fans and audiences. She is best known for the part she played in the Hindi debut movie called “Meri Nimmo.” Though she’s been acting in a number of language movies. Shalini Pandey earned her studies from Christ Church Girls Higher Secondary School, and later B-Tech from the Global Engineering College at ECE.

About the career of Shalini Pandey:

The young actress, Shalini Pandey, founded herself as a wonderful and popular actress by performing in the movies. She worked for the Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu film industries, marking her identity as a filmmaker. Shalini made her Hindi film debut “Meri Nimmo” for which she became very famous. She also worked in the Tamil debut movie called “Nadigayar Thilagam” and starred in the Telugu debut movie called “Arjun Reddy.”

Since holding a special place in the cinema, she also appeared in different films and received a great deal of recognition and positive response from film critics. Shalini Pandey was so excited about acting that she took part in a number of events during her school and college days to develop her skills. Apart from acting, she’s a brilliant model and she’s poised for a range of remarkable brands.

Even so, the young actress was so passionate about her career that she always wanted to enter the film industry, but her dad wanted her to finish her studies first. After finishing her studies, she entered the film career. She will also star in a Bollywood movie called “Mahanati” in which she will be exchanging screen space with Ranvir Singh. She’s super excited to play the classic part as the film is scheduled to be released in 2020.

The biggest achievement of Shalini Pandey:

Shalini Pandey’s greatest ambition was to work with Bollywood’s major stars, and now her ambition has come true as she acts in the movie with Ranvir Singh.

Upcoming movies

Her latest 2018 movies are Gorilla Tamil and 100 percent Kadhal, which is also the Tamil film where the post-production process is underway.

She also got a shot at the Sony TV series called Man Mein Hai Vishwas.

Personal information about Shalini Pandey:

Shalini Pandey is a popular actress where she began her career as a theatre artist. She has been a well-known celebrity face with a number of items and companies. Shalini Pandey is a very sweet single bubbly girl with a height of 165 cm and a weight of 50 kg. Her cute eye color is black and her hair is black. Her interests are watching movies, reading the book.

