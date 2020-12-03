Shakira Isabel Mebarak Ripoll famously known as Shakira was born on 2 February 1977 in Barranquilla, Columbia is a singer, songwriter, producer, belly dancer, and philanthropist. Shakira has been referred to as ‘Queen of Latin Music’ notably for her versatility in music. At the age of 13, she made her recording debut under Sony Music Colombia. Her Colombian album wasn’t a successful hit among the listeners worldwide. Her fifth studio English album titled, ‘Laundry Service’, sold over 13 million copies which rose her to fame and stardom.

Shakira has received many awards and nominations including, three Grammy Awards, twelve Latin Grammy Awards, four MTV Music Awards, seven Billboard Music Awards, thirty-nine Latin Billboard Music Awards, and a star on Hollywood Walk of Fame. She is the first artist to perform three times at the FIFA World Cup. Forbes ranked her among one of the topmost earning women from the year 2008-2019. In February 2020, she along with Jennifer Lopez performed at Super Bowl LIV halftime show with a viewership of 103 million viewers. During this pandemic, Shakira made two special TV appearances namely, ‘Global Goal: Unite for Our Future’ and ‘The Disney Family Singalong: Volume II’.

What is the net worth of Shakira?

It is estimated that the ‘Hips Don’t Lie’ singer Shakira has a net worth of around $300 million dollars. She has sold more than $125 million albums and singles globally which makes her one of the most successful artist of all times.

In the year 2008, Shakira has signed up a 10-year deal with Live Nation of worth $300 million. In 2013, she earned $12 million from the music reality show, ‘The Voice’.

Shakira has also donated to various charities for the good causes that support education, health, and cancer. In 2018, she listed her Miami mansion that’s worth of $11.6 million.

The post Shakira: The net worth of ‘Waka Waka’ singer by Margret Fadnis appeared first on The TeCake.