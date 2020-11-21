Shaheer Sheikh an Indian actor who become popular in Indonesia too !

Shaheer Sheikh is an Indian actor and model. He is best known for playing the warrior prince Arjun Mahabharat, Abir Rajvansh in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, and Devrath Dixit in Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi. His net worth is estimated to be $3 million.

Shaheer Sheikh Early Life –

Shaheer was born on 26 March 1984 in Jammu and Kashmir (Bhaderwah, Doda District). He is born into a Muslim family. He has two sisters. Hari Singh Higher Secondary School, Jammu he did his school. He did graduate in Law from New Law College Pune.

Shaheer Sheikh Career Life –

In 2009 Shaheer made his television debut in Kya Mast Hai Life. His role was Veer Mehra, a teenager who loves music and playing the guitar.

Shaheer was then seen in Jhansi Ki Rani where he played the role of Nana Sahib.

In 20011 Shaheer was approached to play the lead in a television show Navya Naya Dhadkan Naye Sawaal.

Shaheer in 2012 acted in the telefilm Teri Meri Love Stories in Star Plus.

In 2013 he got a role in Mahabharata where he played Arjuna. He got a lot of appreciation for his role. It became so popular in Indonesia that he becomes a big star over there. He did many projects in Indonesia after that which made him more popular.

Shaheer also hosted Asia Got Talent in 2015 along with Marc Nelson. He also played a lead role in a romantic comedy film Turis Romantis opposite Kirana Larasati.

In 2016 Shaheer came back to Indian television. He acted in Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi which released on Sony Tv. The other lead role was played by Erica Fernandes and Supriya Pilgaonkar.

Some of the major roles include – Kya Mast Hai Life, Jhansi Ki Rani, Best Of Luck Nikki, Navya Naye Dhadkan Naye Sawaal, Teri Meri Love Stories, Mahabharat, Box Cricket League, Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi, Dastaan-E-Mohabbat Salim Anarkali, Yeh Ristey Hai Pyar Ke, etc.

Shaheer Sheikh Personal Life –

Shaheer made his relationship with girlfriend Ruchikaa Kapoor Instagram official.

The post Shaheer Sheikh an Indian actor who become popular in Indonesia too ! by Ben Rick appeared first on The TeCake.