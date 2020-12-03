Selena Gomez: How did she rise to fame?

Selena Gomez, (full name Selena Marie Gomez) is one of the of most famous American actresses and singers. She rose to fame with her performance in the Disney television series Wizards of Waverly Place and as a pop vocalist.

Selena Gomez is also famous for her philanthropic work, much of it accomplished through UNICEF. In 2009, she was appointed as the goodwill ambassador of UNICEF. Here’s what you need to know about her.

Quick facts about Selena Gomez

Name: Selena Marie Gomez

Birth Date: July 22, 1992

Age: 28 years old

Birth Place: Grand Prairie, Texas, U.S.

Famous as:Singer, songwriter, actress, producer

Years active: 2002–present

Genres: Pop, dance-pop, electropop

Net worth: $75 million

Early life of Selena Gomez

Selena Marie Gomez was born in Grand Prairie, Texas, on July 22, 1992 to Ricardo Joel Gomez and Amanda Dawn “Mandy” Cornett. She waz named after popular singer Selena. After her parents divorced, she was raised alone by her mother in Grand Prairie, Texas.

What about her career?

At the age of 7, Selena Gomez had got a role in “Barney and Friends”. After this she also secured a role in “Spy Kids 3-D; Game Over”. She was later taken on board by Disney Channel and appeared as a guest star on “The Suite Life of Zack and Cody” and “Hannah Montana”. After this she was giver her own show, Wizards of Waverly Place.

Selena is known for her philanthropic works, she is the ambassador for UNICEF. In 2008, Gomez signed a record deal with Hollywood Records. She went ahead to form a band named Selena Gomez & the Scene and released their debut album, Kiss & Tell in 2009. She released her second studio album, with Interscope Records titled as Revival on October 9, 2015. Her songs are “a heady mix of electronic dance music pop”.

What about her personal life?

Selena Gomez dated Nick Jonas in 2008. In December 2010, Gomez began dating Justin Bieber. They separated in November 2012, but reconciled a few weeks later before splitting up again in January 2013. Late in 2017, the couple were together again but they broke up a few weeks later. Gomez started dating The Weeknd in January 2017 but they up in March 2018.

How much is she worth?

Selena Gomez has a net worth of $75 million. She is one of the most successful stars in the entertainment industry known for her pop music style and her iconic Disney roles.

The post Selena Gomez: How did she rise to fame? by Beny Parker appeared first on The TeCake.