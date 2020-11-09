Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber: Relationship history !

Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber were once one of the most talked-about couples in the music scene. In the year 2010, there were rumors that they both were dating each other but they both kept denying. Once Selena was asked in an interview about her relationship with Justin she said he is like my brother.

A brief relation history of Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber –

2010 – They both had the 1st date. Justin and Selena were 1st seen together at an IHOP. At that time Justin was 16 years and Selena was 18 years. But when asked by the media they both denied their relationship.

2011 – Justin and Selena were seen together at a new year party. Both made their red carpet debut at Vanity Fair’s Oscars Party. After the pictures flashed on social media the audience started calling them Jelena. Justin surprised Seleena with the date of a lifetime. He knew exactly how to impress Selena. They both first attended Demi Lovato’s concert at the Nokia Theater in Los Angeles. After the show, Justin told Selena to follow him. From there he led through the underground tunnel to reach Staples center. Once they both entered the place it was totally empty and only one table was reserved for them. While having dinner they watch Titanic.

2012 – After 2 years of dating, they split. Trust was the main preseason for the split.

2013 – Justin confirmed in an interview he and Selena are not on talking terms.

2014 – Justin unfollowed Selena on Instagram.

2016 – Justin started dating someone else.

2017 – Justin and Selena were seen having breakfast together. Almost after a year, they were seen together.

Selena once in an interview shared that her gifts are more personal –

Justin’s surprise dinner date was one of the best things. In the interview, Selena shared that she liked the surprise by Justin but his surprises are a big one and everyone comes to know about it. But her surprises are personal not known to others.

Current status of Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber –

Justin got married to Hailey Rhode Bieber an American model and television personality. Selena was married to Christopher Gilbert Pérez but got separated. Currently, she is single and happy.

