Season 3 of Big Little Lies is Finally Happening?

Season two of the American TV series Big Little Lies premiered on the 9th of June 2019, and ended on July 27, 2019, on HBO. Celeste, Madeline, and Jane are a trio of wealthy young women in Monterey, California. Their lives have been shattered when a murder takes place in their rural town, freeing a can of worms. It is based on the novel written by Liane Moriarty.

Original cast members include Reese Witherspoon (Madeline MacKenzie), Nicole Kidman (Celeste Wright), Laura Dern (Renata Klein), Zoë Kravitz (Bonnie Carlson), Shailene Woodley (Jane Chapman), Gordon Klein (Jeffrey Nordling), Adam Scott (Ed Mackenzie), James Tupper (Nathan Carlson), Kathryn Newton (Abigail Carlson), Iain Armitage (Ziggy Chapman), Merrin Dungey (Detective Adrienne Quinlan), Robin Weigert (Dr. Amanda Reisman), and Sarah Sokolovic (Tori Bachman) are set to represent their characters.

Meryl Streep has recently joined the cast as Celeste’s mother-in-law, Mary Louise Wright beside other freshers, Bonnie’s mother Elizabeth (performed by Crystal Fox), and second-grade lecturer Michael Perkins (star Mo McRae). In addition to that, the director Andrea Arnold will take over behind the camera.

The darkly comedic play will continue to examine the fatality of lies, the stability of friendships, the frailty of marriage, and, the wild ferocity of sound parenting. Various characters will be dealing with Perry’s death and the prospect of moving past a life-altering experience. To put it simply, Things can even get messy.

We might get a total of seven episodes this time. Season 1 writer, creator, and executive producer David E. Kelley will be taking each script, based on a story by best-selling author Liane Moriarty.

Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon will comeback as executive producers for the series, Nicole through Blossom Films and Reese through Hello Sunshine along with showrunner David E. Kelley, Arnold, and Season 1 director Jean-Marc Vallée.

Who All Are Season 2 Crew?

The series is Created by DAVID E. KELLEY.

NICOLE KIDMAN is the Executive Producer along with REESE WITHERSPOON, DAVID E. KELLEY, JEAN-MARC VALLEE

BRUNA PAPANDREA, PER SAARI, GREGG FIENBERG, NATHAN ROSS, ANDREA ARNOLD, LIANE MORIARTY.

LAUREN LEVY NEUSTADTER is the only Supervising Producer of the show right from talks and DAVID AUGE is the show’s producer.

