Sci-fi author Andy Weir says NASA didn’t name ‘Artemis’ moon program after his book

Andy Weir, the very successful author of “The Martian” as well as “Artemis,” was equally as stunned as the remainder people when NASA offered its brand-new crewed moon touchdown program an acquainted name: “Artemis”

Weir discovered himself fielding a great deal of puzzled questions from households as well as good friends after NASA introduced the program’s name in May 2019, concerning 18 months after Weir’s story was released.

“It ends up that Apollo had a twin sibling,Artemis She occurs to be the siren of the moon,” NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine claimed, describing Greek folklore, in a conversation with press reporters at the time. “Our astronaut workplace is extremely varied as well as extremely certified. I believe it is extremely attractive that 50 years after Apollo, the Artemis program will certainly bring the following male– as well as the very first lady– to the moon.”

However, Weir informedSpace com, NASA’s program is not a recommendation to his imaginary moon city “Artemis,” (Crown Publishing, 2017), which is embeded in the 2080 s as well as goes over issues such as business room endeavors, room tourist as well as room smugglers.

“It was quite great; it was quite amusing,” Weir claimed. “But they didn’t name it after mybook It was simply pure coincidence.” Weir included that Artemis is an all-natural name not just due to the fact that she is the sibling of Apollo, however as a siren, among her obligations was the moon.

The Trump management entrusted NASA with touchdown astronauts on the moon by 2024 to prepare for crewed objectives to Mars in the mid-2030 s. NASA intends to release an uncrewed examination goal called Artemis I in late 2020 or very early 2021, throughout which an Orion spacecraft loopholes around the moon as well as go back toEarth Crewed Artemis objectives will certainly comply with later on in the program.

Weir claimed he had not been certain if NASA might satisfy the 2024 target date, or if these intended moon touchdowns will certainly occur. “I really hope so, however we’ll see,” he claimed. “The issue with U.S. room plan is it’s so greatly affected from management to management … you can not do a significant room program in 4 to 8 years.”

He included that each head of state aspires to specify their very own room plan however, by doing so, “NASA obtains whiplash.” Since 2000, as an example, George W. Bush had a program to send out crewed objectives to the moon as well as Mars, Barack Obama terminated that for a “versatile location” program that might consist of planet objectives as well as Donald Trump terminated Obama’s planet prepares for a brand-new moon program with feasible Mars touchdowns.

In 2019, NASA additionally commemorated the 50 th wedding anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon touchdown, the very first such endeavor by human beings. Weir claimed that he didn’t carefully comply with the wedding anniversary shows– “they did a great deal of things”– however included that he is a “massive follower” of the Apollo program, which sent out 12 individuals to the moon’s surface area in between 1969 as well as 1972.

“I’ve never ever been as well encouraged by splendor as well as scenario as well as event, however it was an impressive achievement as well as we individuals, as a world, boast of it,” he claimed.

