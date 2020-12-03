Scarlett Johansson, Net Worth as of 2020

Scarlett Johansson, the very versatile actress, bonafide singer, sounding model, and a sizzling voice actor is one of the most popular beauties in the world. She is also one of the highest-paid actresses. She is also into entrepreneurship and brand endorsements. Today we will have an insight into her personal life, career, belongings, and net worth. To know details about each of them, do follow the article below:

Early Life:

Scarlett Johansson, originally born as Scarlett Johansson is a native of both Denmark and New York. She happens to be born in New York but has attained the citizenship of Denmark through her father who used to work as an architect in Copenhagen. She had wanted to be an actress since her childhood that led to her enrollment in Lee Strasberg Theater Institute and also Professional Children’s School.

Career:

She got her first debut in 1994 in “North”, a fantasy Comedy as a child. She also worked in other movies as a child artist in “Just Cause” and “If Lucy fell”. After being an experienced artist she landed up with a lead role in “Manny & Lo”. Later she also worked in other films such as, “Fall”, “Home alone3”, “My brother the pig” and so on. In 2001. with the release of Ghost world, she acquired much of the cinematic light and became a brand overnight to work with, though the film was a flop at the box office, it was just Scarlett’s role that attracted the attention of people. She later appeared in many other hit films like, “The Avengers”, “Captain America: The Winter Soldier”, “Avengers: Infinity War” and so on.

personal life:

from 2008 to 2011, she was married to Ryan Reynolds but the couple later decided to split. Again in 2014, she married a businessman, Romain Dauriac, they share a daughter but the marriage could continue only until 2017. Since May 2019, she jas been dating Colin Jost.

Net Worth:

The American actress has a net worth of $ 165 million. The major part of the net worth is devoted to the brand endorsements that made her the highest-paid actress and her entrepreneurship in real estate. She has also appeared in several stage productions.

