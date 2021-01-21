Sarah Michelle Geller: Personal life, childhood, career and net worth

Sarah Michelle Geller is widely popular as the character from Buffy the Vampire Slayer. This role gave her a lot of popularity and attention. She also bagged multiple awards for this role. Other than her career in acting, she is also an entrepreneur and producer. Her other popular movies are Scream 2; I Know What You Did Last Summer, Cruel Intentions, Scooby-Doo, and The Grudge. She is also the co-founder of Foodstirs, which sells baking kits. Along with this, she has released her own cookbook, “Stirring Up Fun with Food.” These here are her ventures as an actress and entrepreneur. If you want to get more details on her childhood, personal life, and net worth, you have come to the right place. Before that, here are some quick facts to read.

Quick Facts About Sarah Michelle Geller

Renowned for her role in Buffy the Vampire Slayer

Born on: April 14, 1977

Age: 43 years

Profession: Actress, producer and entrepreneur

Married to: Freddie Prince jr.

Kids: 2

Siblings: none

How Did She Rise to Fame?

Sarah Michelle Geller was born in Long Island, New York, to Rosellen and Arthur Gellar. Her father worked as a garment worker, and her mother as a nursery school teacher. She moved with her mother after her parents got divorced when she was young. She did not have a fatherly figure throughout her life and saw him only at the time of his death. As a child, Sarah was very active and participated in figure skating and taekwondo. She was not a student who would go to school every day because she had to maintain a career. She attended Professional Children’s School. At the time, she was part of the show “All My Children.”

Sarah began her career at a young age. Some of her early movies are “An Invasion of Privacy,” “Over the Brooklyn Bridge,” “Funny Farm,” and “High Stakes.” She is also the winner of accolades like the Teen Choice Awards, the Saturn Award, Golden Globe Award.

Personal Life

Sarah Michelle Geller met her husband Freddie Prinze Jr. in 1997, and the couple got engaged in 2001. The couple got married in 2002; both of them have a son and daughter together. At present, they live in Los Angeles.

Net worth of Sarah Michelle Geller

Sarah has a combined net worth of $30 million with her husband. The actress earns at least $100 thousand per episode. She continues to be part of many projects in the entertainment industry, and so we can hope that this number is bound to increase in the coming years.

