Saoirse Ronan: How much is the Irish-American actress worth in 2020?

Saoirse Una Ronan is a well known actress famous for her recent role as Jo March in Greta Gerwig’s classic cinematic adaptation of Louisa May Alcott’s Little Women. Saoirse Ronan was born on 12 April 1994.

Ronan is an actress of Irish and American descent. Her magnificent roles notably in the period dramas makes her one of the most dynamic young actors of present times. For this she has received number of awards, including a Golden Globe Award.

Quick facts about Saoirse Ronan

Birth date: 12 April 1994

Present age, as of 2020: 26 years oldCitizenship: Irish-American

Famous as: Actress

Active years: 2003–present

Net worth (as of 2020) $7 million

Debut role as actress in a movie: I Could Never Be Your Woman (2005)

Early Life of Saoirse Ronan

Saoirse Ronan was born in The Bronx, New York City, U.S. Ronan was born in Catholic family to parents Monica and Paul Ronan.

Ronan spent most of her childhood in Ardattin, County Carlow, where she went to the Ardattin National School. After this she dropped school and was further tutored privately by her parents.

What about her career?

Ronan started her career with the role of supporting actress in I Could Never Be Your Woman, in which Michelle Pfeiffer had starred in the lead role.

Ronan got herself a role in the award-winning drama Atonement, which starred Keira Knightley. After this she took up the role as 13-year-old Briony Tallis. Ronan was nominated for the Academy Award and Golden Globe for best supporting actress.

In 2009, Ronan appeared in Peter Jackson’s movie, The Lovely Bones, in which she played the role of Susie Salmon, a young girl who is brutally asaulted and murdered. In 2009, Ronan played the role of a teenage assassin in the action movie Hanna. In 2010, Ronan starred as a primary character in the movie Byzantium.

In 2004, Ronan also starred in Wes Anderson’s movie, The Grand Budapest Hotel. She also starred in the highly acclaimed movie, Brooklyn, and for her role she received the Golden Globe and Oscar nominations.

In 2016, Ronan appeared in Arthur Miller’s The Crucible which also marked her Broadway debut.

In 2017, Ladybird which was directed by Greta Gerwig starred Ronan as the lead in this coming-of-age tale. In 2018, Saoirse Ronan won the first Golden Globe of her life. Ronan is also nominated for an Oscar.

Besides this, Ronan has also appeared in movies: On Chesil Beach (2017) and The Seagull (2018). Ronan played the lead role in Mary Queen of Scots (2018). For her role as Jo March in Greta Gerwig’s Little Women, Ronan has received several Golden Globe nominations.

How much is Saoirse Ronan worth?

As of 2020, the Irish-American actress, Saoirse Ronan is worth $7 million. She is a highly acclaimed actress and has performed several nuanced roles in period dramas and other Hollywood movies till date.

The post Saoirse Ronan: How much is the Irish-American actress worth in 2020? by Beny Parker appeared first on The TeCake.