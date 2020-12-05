Saoirse Ronan: How much is she worth in 2020?

Saoirse Una Ronan has been considered Hollywood’s most promising young talents by the age of 13. She is well known for her recent role as Jo March in Greta Gerwig’s adaptation of Louisa May Alcott’s Little Women. Saoirse Ronan’s recent movies include Little Women, Mary Queen Of Scots, Lady Bird, and On Chesil Beach.

Saoirse Ronan is an actress of Irish and American descent. For her magnificent roles in period dramas and Hollywood movies, she has including a Golden Globe Award and nominations for four Academy Awards and five British Academy Film Awards.

Quick facts about Saoirse Ronan

Birthdate: 12 April 1994

Present age, as of 2020: 26 years old

Citizenship: Irish-American

Famous as: Actress

Active years: 2003–present

Net worth (as of 2020) $7 million

Movie debut role: I Could Never Be Your Woman (2005)

Early Life of Saoirse Ronan

The Irish American actress Saoirse Ronan was born 12 April 1994 in The Bronx, New York City, U.S. Ronan was born in a Catholic family to parents Monica and Paul Ronan.

Ronan was brought up in Ardattin, County Carlow, and she attended the Ardattin National School. Since her parents faced a financial crisis, she was privately tutored by her parents.

What about her career?

Ronan began her career as a supporting actress in I Could Never Be Your Woman, alongside Michelle Pfeiffer. Her breakthrough role is that of a precocious teenager in Joe Wright’s Atonement (2007), which starred Keira Knightley. She took up the role of a 13-year-old Briony Tallis after this.

In 2009, she played a role in Peter Jackson’s movie, The Lovely Bones, as Susie Salmon, a young girl who is brutally assaulted and murdered. Also in the subsequent year, she starred in the action movie Hanna. In 2010, she took up the lead in Byzantium.

The year 2004, Saoirse Ronan featured in Wes Anderson’s movie, The Grand Budapest Hotel, and after that in Brooklyn. In 2016, she appeared in Arthur Miller’s The Crucible, which also marked her Broadway debut. In 2017, Ronan starred in Great Gerwig’s Ladybird. Ronan has also appeared in movies: On Chesil Beach (2017), The Seagull (2018), Mary Queen of Scots (2018). In 2019, Ronan’s role a Jo March in Greta Gerwig’s Little Women was widely appreciated.

How much is Saoirse Ronan worth?

Saoirse Ronan is an Irish-American actress whose estimated net worth is $7 million. Saoirse Ronan is a highly acclaimed actress and primarily noted for her roles in period dramas since adolescence. She has performed various nuanced roles in Hollywood movies.

