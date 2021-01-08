Sandra Denton AKA Pepa: How much does the celebrity earn?

Sandra Denton commonly known as Pepa is famous for her work with the group Salt-n-Pepa. The rap group has released many songs which gained a lot of popularity and also a Gold or Platinum status. Moreover, she has also appeared in the reality show “Growing Up Hip Hop”. She is also one of the richest female rappers in the industry. Sandra has also taken up roles in movies after the band split up. Some of these include Joe’s Apartment, Oz and The Surreal Life: Fame Games. To know more about his early life, personal life, career and net worth, continue reading this article. Before that, let’s get to know some quick facts about Sandra Denton.

How She Became Famous?

Sandra Denton was born in Kingston, Jamaica. Her parents are Charles and Enid Denton. The family moved to New York when she was three years old. However, she stayed with her grandmother until the age of six. Later, she accompanied them in Queens. Although she had a good family, she has mentioned in her book “Let’s ‘Talk About Pep” about her incidents of molestation and abusive relationships. She finished her education from Queensborough Community College in nursing. She did her first single “The Showstopper” in school with Cheryl “Salt” James. Thus the group was formed in the name of Salt-n-Pepa and they made songs which became major hits. She has also ventured into the career of acting and done roles in The Surreal Life and also The Surreal Life: Fame Games.

Personal Life

Sandra Denton was engaged to Prince Markie Dee, who was also a rapper. However, she had a child with Tyran “Tah-Tah” Moore and named him Tyran Jr. Denton. In 1999, she married Treach and the couple has a daughter Egypt Jahnari Criss. Later, the couple divorced in 2001 after she faced abuse from Treach.

Net Worth of Sandra Denton

Sandra Denton has a net worth of $15 million and she has bagged this with her career in the music industry.

