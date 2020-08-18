Samsung’s Galaxy S20 Fan Edition may cut costs in design and cameras

There are reports that a Galaxy S20 Fan Edition has developed into a cheaper option to the original, so it seems now that there will be more than a series of murmurs. Well established tipsters OnLeaks and Pricebaba released the Galaxy S20 FE (Fan Edition) 5G leak-based renders.

The device will feature a 6.4-inch screen, a familiar-looking camera array and other S20-like design touches, but it would have a frosted or matte plastic back in place of glass. You’d have to compromise on some of that premium feel for a more affordable device. The rest of the cost-cutting might come through memory and the cameras.

There are rumours which suggest that like users will not have to settle for a lower-end processor like the Galaxy S10 Lit, and you will not have to give up the 120Hz display, either. Alternatively, you will have a decreased RAM of 6 GB to 8 GB. You’d still need to adapt to a relative versatility of rear cameras that could involve 12MP main camera, an 8MP telephoto with 3X optical zoom, and a 12MP ultra-wide. GalaxyClub believed that it would have a battery of 4,500mAh which could provide a healthy battery life.

The Elec sources have maintained that Samsung could release the S20 FE 5G in South Korea in October for about $750. It’s not certain if the phone would come to the US, although we wouldn’t rule it out. If it does, it could fill a conspicuous gap. There’s a tough competition between the $999-plus S20 series and mid-tier phones like the $600 Galaxy A71 5G. A cut-down S20 could get to those who want a high-speed and display tech without paying for features which are just for the aesthetics.