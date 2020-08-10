Samsung’s Galaxy Note 20 faces issues with software

According to the report, Samsung has a massive and mysterious software update issue in it’s latest handsets, the Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra.

The upgrade weights significantly 500 MB, and surprisingly, Samsung has released no information on what it comprises. In spite of that, It is penned by the Samsung in its release notes that “A software update can include, but is not limited to- 1. Device Stability improvements, bug fixes. 2.New and/or enhanced features. 3.Further improvements to performance.”

Nothing from this point is beneficial, which means, such a major update arrives before even the phone has already been issued indicates that a number of problems fixes and Samsung often attempts to refine its smartphone cameras after launch.

However, it seems that both Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra need to upgrade the box substantially. It is also rumoured that some further updates would come shortly.

Recently, Samsung insider Ice Universe disclosed that his misgivings about the Note 20 are not misplaced. Apart from that the anonymous leaker also opened up that many Samsung employees are not positive about Note 20. Moreover, leaker continued that Samsung company leaders focus on the design and pressurized their employees for design part to boost profits and limit costs.

The launch seems to have gone wrong, since, the acceptance to the device being highly wavering (in contrast to the popular Note 20 Ultra). To emblematize this, a subsequent poll was conducted by Ice Universe, where 85% of over 26,000 voters said they would not consider upgrading to the phone. That’s a magnanimous number and Samsung’s new entry-level Note is backlashing and ruining its own goal.

Samsung’s Note 20 is available at the costs of $1,000, which is designed in a way that has thicker bezels on all sides.

Galaxy S20 has shipped with a quick refresh rate of 120Hz display, even Note 10 and Galaxy S10 both have the option to allow this, unlike Note 20, marked at 60Hz.

While, the Note 10 and Note 10+ both phones use the same Snapdragon chipset, but Note 20 is equipped with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 865 while the Note 20 Ultra is having an upgraded Snapdragon 865+.