Samsung’s 5G phone-The Galaxy A51, now available on Verizon

Good news for those who have been waiting for Samsung’s most affordable midrange 5G phone, and the Galaxy A51. Both the latest models are finally available at Verizon. If we compare the phones which has been released within the past year, we find that the Galaxy A51 5G UW, which is one of the most affordable 5G phones is available at the price of $550. On the other hand, the latest handset is $900 cheaper than the Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip’s original cost, and it is $250 less than the OnePlus 8 5G UW. Apart from that, the Galaxy A51 is $100 cheaper than the Galaxy A71 5G UW.

As per the report, The new Galaxy A51 5G UW is available in only one color which is Prism Bricks Blue. If we compare the A51 5G UW with the Galaxy A71 5G UW, we have noticed that both the phones are equipped with the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor and the storage of 128GB as well.

Talking about the camera, both the latest Samsung handsets feature the same 12-megapixel wide-angle camera, a 5-megapixel depth camera, and a 5-megapixel macro camera.

But, Samsung’s affordable mid-range 5G phone, the A51 5G UW features a 6.5-inch OLED screen, while the A71 5G UW is equipped with a 6.7-inch OLED screen. Moreover, the A51 5G UW has a 48-megapixel main camera, whereas the A71 5G UW features 64-megapixel main camera.

Samsung Galaxy A71 is currently the only 5G smartphone in Samsung’s Galaxy A-series. This smartphone has been launched in the US. But with other brands expanding their 5G lineup, it’s high time Samsung also did the same. At this price point, it will compete with phones like the Google Pixel 4a and Apple iPhone SE. However, it’s worth pointing out that neither of these phones offers 5G support.

The Samsung Galaxy A51 5G UW can be owned for $550 on Verizon’s website, but the company is offering a temporary discount to buy the phone for just $360 if you sign up for their Unlimited plan.