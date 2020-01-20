Samsung names Roh Tae-moon new smartphone boss

Samsung Electronics has actually selected Roh Tae- moon its new mobile principal, replacing co-ceo DJ Koh, that’ll remain to lead the chaebol’s IT and also mobile interactions department. Roh, 52, is stated to be “a design wizard,” according to Bloomberg, “that’s precise regarding phone attributes.”

Roh signed up with Samsung in 1997 and also has actually been a principal in the r & d of the Galaxy tool schedules. He’s likewise contributed in reducing prices, according to Reuters, with the outsourcing of phone manufacturing to much better take on Chinese phone manufacturers like Huawei.

Samsung remains to control mobile phone marketshare worldwide, however has actually seen a boost in competitors at the reduced- and also mid-tier degrees from Chinese rivals like Huawei, Vivo, and alsoOppo Roh will certainly be charged with expanding crucial markets like China and also India in addition to making foldables effective, after Samsung stumbled with the Galaxy Fold.

Samsung is anticipated to reveal its second-generation collapsible along with its new Galaxy S20 front runner collection of phones at an occasion on February 11 th in San Francisco.