Samsung Galaxy Z Flip teardown shows hinge brushes may not block much dust

iFixit has actually published a video clip teardown of Samsung’s brand-new Galaxy Z Flip, offering us excellent take a look at the phone’s internals and also exposing that the brushes on its hinge may not quit much dust from getting in your phone.

When Samsung introduced the Z Flip recently, it highlighted just how the phone’s hinge has a “fiber guard” planned to catch roaming dust and also maintain it from getting in the phone. You can see Samsung’s zoomed-in advertising picture of it listed below. It looks outstanding in the advertising picture, however iFixit placed that fiber guard to the examination– and also the outcomes weren’t terrific.

Samsung’s advertising picture of the fiber guard.

For the examination, iFixit folded the Z Flip and also dropped it right into a bag of purpledust After taking the phone out of the bag, iFixit trembled a great deal of dust out of the phone, which you can see in the GIF listed below. Enough dust got in the phone that it also quit the hinge from opening completely.

Here’s what that hinge appears like on the within. You can plainly see a great deal of the purple dust captured in it:

Image: iFixit.

Here’s the hinge totally eliminated from the phone– and also covered in purpledust You can additionally see the fiber guards detailed by iFixit’s white rectangular shapes. Interestingly, they look fairly tidy, perhaps recommending that they do not in fact catch that much dust.

Image: iFixit.

It’s crucial to keep in mind that Samsung states in an assistance doc that the Z Flip isn’t water or dust immune, and also a dash display states something comparable when you initially activate the phone, according to iFixit. And iFixit recognizes that its bag examination isn’t always a measure of typical, real-world usage, so maybe the Z Flip’s fibers are much better developed for fending off everyday pocket dust than the really great powder that iFixit made use of.

Note that iFixit’s video clip isn’t of the website’s common full-blown teardown– the complete Z Flip teardown is meant to go real-time right here at 3 a.m. ET.

The Galaxy Z Flip has actually additionally been taken down by Zack Nelson on his You Tube network JerryRigEverything, and also his teardown provides us a terrific take a look at Samsung’s “Ultra Thin Glass” display screen.

In Nelson’s current sturdiness examination video clip, the display revealed marks and also scrapes like a plastic display would certainly, although the display is marketed to be glass. When inquired about Nelson’s video clip, Samsung informed The Verge that the display screen is certainly glass, however has a “safety layer” on the top, which Nelson’s teardown video clip verifies:

Image: JerryRigEverything.

Nelson located that when he eliminated that safety layer, the display quits working– much like just how the display on the initial Galaxy Fold would not function if you peeled a comparable display guard. The Z Flip’s bezel appears as if it’s far better developed than the initial Fold to maintain that layer in position, however if it does start peeling off, your display may not job like it’s meant to.

And if you required evidence that the display is glass, right here’s what the glass appears like after Nelson scratches it:

Image: JerryRigEverything.

Both Nelson’s and also iFixit’s teardown video clips reveal that the Galaxy Z Flip is a rather outstanding item of design– however they additionally reveal that the phone has some imperfections that might cause sturdiness concerns eventually.

