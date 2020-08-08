Samsung Galaxy Note 20 vs iPhone 11 Pro

Samsung always draws the attention of Apple’s fans whenever it launches a new phone, not just because Samsung is the most popular and greatest Android phone maker, or its designs are much closest to Apple’s phone, but, it’s because Samsung’s flagship Galaxy phones are really great and attractive.

Samsung phones have the latest processors, impressive displays, good cameras, and innovative trends in the same manner as Apple’s iPhones. Hence, comparing both the major brand handsets is very natural. So here, we are comparing Galaxy Note 20 and iPhone 11 Pro on behalf of its design, display, processor, RAM, and storage, battery, and camera. So that, it will make you quite wiser to spend money on these handsets. Have a quick look at it now.

Galaxy Note 20 vs. iPhone 11 Pro: Design

iPhone is one of the few phones with a notch, which definitely begins to show its age. Galaxy Note 20 is built in such a manner that has a small hole at the top of the display for the selfie camera, which is more eye-catching. Obviously, Apple requires a notch for its FaceID camera system, but Samsung’s Infinity-O display is the clear winner.

While both the handsets are pretty much similar around the back, a giant camera array at the top left corner is featured in both iPhone 11 and Note 20.

Samsung is rectangular and more conspicuous than the square housing of Apple, yet, the two are also bulbous, stunned, and somewhat incomprehensible.

Apart from the color variations – the new color for the Note is bronze, while the signature of Apple’s iPhone 11 hue is midnight green. Samsung Galaxy Note 20 possesses plastic finish against the cover of Apple’s glass bottle.

The newest Samsung phone Note 20 is slightly bigger (161.6 x 75.2 x 8.3mm) than the iPhone 11 Pro (144 x 71.4 x 8.1mm ).

Galaxy Note 20 vs. iPhone 11 Pro: Display

The iPhone 11 Pro and Note 20 both have a big screen, but Samsung’s handset is considerably bigger than any phone Apple sells. It is almost an inch bigger than the 11 Pro. Galaxy Note 20 has been designed using 6.7-inch, while iPhone 11 Pro has 5.8-inch.

Although this is only one inch less, the Apple display is definitely better than Note 20, particularly as Samsung did not offer it a 120Hz refresh rate such as Note 20 Ultra.

Galaxy Note 20 vs. iPhone 11 Pro: Camera

Talking about the camera part, both the latest handsets iPhone 11 Pro and Note 20 have triple-camera arrays, and the two can take fantastic pictures.

Take a quick look into the camera details of both the latest handsets.

Galaxy Note 20

Camera 1: 12MP ultra-wide, f/2.2, 120-degree FOV

Camera 2: 12MP wide, f/1.8, OIS,

Camera 3: 64MP telephoto, f/2.0, 3X hybrid zoom

iPhone 11 Pro-

Camera 1: 12MP wide, f/1.8, OIS

Camera 2: 12MP telephoto, f/2.0, OIS, 2x optical zoom

Camera 3: 12MP ultra-wide, f/2.4, 120-degree FOV