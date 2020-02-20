Samsung blasts Galaxy phones worldwide with weird ‘1’ notification

In what seems an interested crash, Galaxy phone individuals worldwide have actually gotten a strange notification from Samsung’s Find My Mobile application. The sharp, which a number of individuals are reporting, merely checks out “1” with an additional “1” listed below it.

Our very own managing editor Dieter Bohn got the notification on his Galaxy Z Flip, which he remains in the procedure of screening for testimonial. Tapping the sharp apparently not does anything past shutting the notification color.

Huh Girlfriend as well as I simply had specifically the very same Samsung press notification: her Note 10+ as well as my Galaxy Z Flip each signaled with a Find My Mobilenotification When touched, it vanished. Different Samsung accounts on each phone.

Theories? pic.twitter.com/0NgVCWAjBe

— Michael Fisher (@theMrMobile) February 20,2020

Samsung isn’t the initial firm to send unusual notices to a broad target market. Last year OnePlus inadvertently blasted its individuals with garbled message as well as Chinese personalities in what ended up being an unsuccessful inner examination for a software application upgrade.

The Verge has actually spoken to Samsung for more details on what’s behind today’s enigma alert.

