Samsung blasts Galaxy phones worldwide with weird ‘1’ notification

In what seems an interested crash, Galaxy phone individuals worldwide have actually gotten a strange notification from Samsung’s Find My Mobile application. The sharp, which a number of individuals are reporting, merely checks out “1” with an additional “1” listed below it.
Our very own managing editor Dieter Bohn got the notification on his Galaxy Z Flip, which he remains in the procedure of screening for testimonial. Tapping the sharp apparently not does anything past shutting the notification color.
Huh Girlfriend as well as I simply had specifically the very same Samsung press notification: her Note 10+ as well as my Galaxy Z Flip each signaled with a Find My Mobilenotification When touched, it vanished. Different Samsung accounts on each phone.
Theories? pic.twitter.com/0NgVCWAjBe
— Michael Fisher (@theMrMobile) February 20,2020
Samsung isn’t the initial firm to send unusual notices to a broad target market. Last year OnePlus inadvertently blasted its individuals with garbled message as well as Chinese personalities in what ended up being an unsuccessful inner examination for a software application upgrade.
The Verge has actually spoken to Samsung for more details on what’s behind today’s enigma alert.
https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
Add Comment