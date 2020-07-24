Samsung app confirms new earbuds will be called Galaxy Buds Live and feature noise cancellation

We’ve seen plenty of pictures of Samsung’s new bean-shaped earbuds, but an early update to Samsung’s Galaxy Buds companion app has confirmed nearly all the details about the upcoming headphones, including the official Galaxy Buds Live name and support for active noise cancellation.

The app also shows a brief guide on how to wear the uniquely shaped earbuds and shows that the earbuds will have touch controls (set to toggle active noise cancellation by default), which can also be disabled if you don’t like touch controls. The app shows off a Find My Earbuds setting and equalizer options — standard features for headphones like this.

The app marks the most official reveal yet for the Galaxy Buds Live, which have already popped up in a leaked marketing video that shows the earbuds in action, along with plenty of images of the headphones and their charging case. The only real details missing are how much the Galaxy Buds Live will cost and when you’ll be able to buy them.

Samsung is expected to announce the Galaxy Buds Live at its upcoming Unpacked event on August 5th at 10AM ET, where the company is also expected to announce the Galaxy Note 20 lineup (and possibly even a new Galaxy Fold model).