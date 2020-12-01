Sam’s Club: Here are the updates about the holiday hours and offers

For those bargain enthusiasts and people who love to buy loads of stuff, the best go-to place would be Sam’s club. This warehouse club sells products in bulk at a reasonable price. However, it is a membership-only warehouse and is owned by Walmart. Memberships can be renewed online, mail, in-club at the Membership Services desk or cash register, and also ATM/Membership kiosks available in select locations. The franchise was established on April 7, 1983. Sam Walton is the founder of this warehouse club. The products available here include Electronics, Office, Home,to Sporting Goods.

However, since holiday seasons are nearing, everyone has a doubt about their large shopping plans and that too during this pandemic. For convenience, the stores have also chosen other alternatives through which smooth shopping takes place.

Opening hours of Sam’s Club

The usual opening time is from 7:00 am to 6:00 pm. The store remains closed for holidays like New Year’s Day, Easter Sunday, Thanksgiving Day, and Christmas Day. For the Fourth of July, the stores are open from 10:00 am and also for labour day, it doesn’t close. However, as the pandemic is an issue, proper cleanliness guidelines are taken care of by the staff. The products and restrooms are all cleaned regularly. Social distance and wearing masks are strictly followed.

Other alternatives provided by the store

Sam’s Club offers other alternatives to shopping for its customers. This is to avoid the rush and direct contact between a large number of people. A scan and go option is made available to reduce contact between customers. Sam’s Club app is used for this where the products are scanned by the customers itself. Moreover, this avoids the queues to the counters. Along with this, they have also begun home delivery and also curbside pickup. The items will be brought to the car by the staff. The pickup need only be collected 24 hours prior.

