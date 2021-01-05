Sam Lloyd: What is the net worth of the actor and musician?

Sam Lloyd is a famous singer and actor who is well known for his role in the series Scrubs as the lawyer Ted. Along with this, he is a capella singer. However, this celebrity died on April 30, 2020. He died at the age of 56 due to his illness. The actor suffered from a brain tumour which resulted in lung cancer. He has been notable for his works during his career time. Bill Lawrence had mentioned his grief about the death in Twitter by saying “Thinking a lot about Sam Lloyd today. (Ted). Truly such a kind, sweet guy. He will be missed by so many”. This article has all the details about his personal life, career, net worth, kids and spouse. Before this, let’s get to some quick facts about the celebrity.

Quick Facts About Sam Lloyd:

Renowned for playing the role of lawyer Ted Buckland

Born on: November 12, 1963

Age: 56

Profession: singer, actor

Married to Vanessa Lloyd

Kids: Weston

Siblings: Laurel, Robin, Sandra, and Jackson

How He Became Famous?

Sam Lloyd was born in Springfield, Vermont. His parents are Marianna McGuffin and Samuel Lloyd Sr. who is also an actor. Sam is also the nephew of Christopher Lloyd. And so, he is familiar with the entertainment industry from a very young age. This has also had an impact on his desire to enter the industry. His initial roles were as Lance Armstrong in the City, Barkley in Double Rush, Dr Albert Goldfine in Desperate Housewives. Sam had his major breakthrough in Scrubs in which he also played with the Capella groups The Blanks. He has also played for the famous band the Beatles.

Personal Life

The actor was married to Vanessa Lloyd until his death. The couple had a son Weston when the actor developed his brain tumour illness.

Net Worth of Sam Lloyd

Lloyd has a net worth of around $600 thousand at the time of death. This money has come from his various roles in the entertainment industry.

