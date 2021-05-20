Salma Hayek shares her near-death experience with COVID!

Actor Salma Hayek was one of the infected people who battled with Coronavirus, which she contracted last year, early on in the pandemic . She has been quiet about it since and kept her near-death experience a secret to herself.

Finally, Salma has opened up about her near-fatal experience and how she almost ended up in a hospital and died of COVID.

Salma is featured on the latest cover of Variety, where she shared her story of struggling with COVID. In the interview with Variety, Hayek recently made her near death experience with the virus public. Salma told she went in self isolation for seven weeks in a room of her home in London. She was eventually put on oxygen. Even in such a critical situation, Hayek refused going to the hospital.

The actor told in the interview, “My doctor begged me to go to the hospital because it was so bad. I said, ‘No, thank you. I’d rather die at home.’” She also told Variety that the disease took her the best the part of the year to recover from the virus.

Last month, Salma returned to the shoot of Ridley Scott’s film “House of Gucci”, however, Salma says she still doesn’t have the energy she once had. Hayek said, “It was not a lot of time… It was easy. It was the perfect job to just get back into it I had started doing Zooms at one point, but I could only do so many because I would get so tired.”

Although Salma kept her COVID contraction a secret, in November 2020, she shared on her Instagram a montage of the times she got her COVDI test done.

Now, Hayek is currently preparing for the release of her upcoming movie “The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard”, which is the sequel to the 2017 action movie. The film is set to premiere on June 16, 2021.

