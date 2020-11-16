Sajid Khan: Who is Sajid Khan and what is his net worth?

Sajid Kamran Khan, famous as Sajid Khan in the Bollywood industry is a film director. Apart from his directorial role, he is also a TV presenter, comedian, and actor.

Sajid Khan’s successful directorial endeavor includes Heyy Babyy and Housefull franchise which stars Akshay Kumar in the lead role. Currently, he is working as a voice actor alongside Sharukh Khan and Kajol in the upcoming animated film Koochie Koochie Hota Hai which is scheduled to release in 2021.

Quick facts about Sajid Khan

Name: Sajid Kamran Khan

Birth Date: 23 November 1971

Present age: 48 years old

Birth Place: Mumbai, Maharashtra, India

Famous as: Film director, actor, television presenter, comedian

Notable relationships: Farah Khan (sister)

Birth Sign: Sagittarius

Net worth: $3 million

The early life of Sajid Khan

Sajid Khan was born on 23 November 1971 in Mumbai, Maharashtra. He is the son of the well-known actor Kamran Khan, and his mother is Menaka Khan (née Irani). Farah Khan the well-known choreographer, director, producer, and actor is his sister. Khan completed his primary education from Maneckji Cooper School in Mumbai. He completed his graduation from Mithibai College.

Sajid started DJing at the age of 16 when he was a student at various parties and social events.

Also Read: Anushka Sharma

What about his career?

Sajid Khan started his career as a host of the TV show Main Bhi Detective in the year 1995. In 1996, he hosted a music countdown show Ikke Pe Ikka. In Kehne Mein Kya Harz Hai, which aired from 1997-2001, he played triple roles.

Sajid is also a stand-up comedian, he did a stand-up comedy show Sajid No. 1 in the late 1990s. His next show was Super SaIe in 2005. In 2008, he was the host of Sajid’s Superstars. He was also the judge of India’s Got Talent season 2. Later he was a judge of Nach Baliye season 5, in 2012, and Nach Baliye season 6 along with Terrence Lewis and Shilpa Shetty.

Sajid has also directed several movies. In 2006, he directed the movie Darna Zaroori Hai. In 2007, he directed the movie Heyy Babyy. After this, he directed the movies Housefull (2010) and Housefull 2 (2012), this was followed by Himmatwala (2013) and Humshakals (2014).

Khan has also acted in movies like Jhooth Bole Kauwa Kate (1998), Main Hoon Na (2004), Mujhse Shaadi Karogi (2004), and Happy New Year (2014).

How much is Sajid Khan worth?

Sajid Khan has a net worth of $3 million. His main source of income is from directing the movies in Bollywood industries and his role as a judge in the Indian reality shows. He has also appeared in several movies, and he sometimes indulges in stand-up comedy.

The post Sajid Khan: Who is Sajid Khan and what is his net worth? by Beny Parker appeared first on The TeCake.