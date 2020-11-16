Saints and Sinners: When will season 5 come out? How many seasons does it have?

Saints and Sinners is an American prime time TV Series. The actors in it are Vanessa Bell Calloway, Clifton Powell, Keith Robinson, and Gloria Reuben. The series first came out on the African-American-oriented TV network called Bounce TV on March 6, 2016. It was the network’s first original drama series.

Saints & Sinners is put up against a large southern church. It centers around the pursuit of power, complications with greed, deception, corruption, sexual affairs, and murder. The dramatic series stars Vanessa Bell Calloway, Clifton Powell, Tray Chaney, Keith Robinson, J.D. Williams, Donna Biscoe, Jasmine Burke, Dawn Halfkenny, and Karon Joseph Riley.

How many seasons does it have?

Subsequently, less than a year after the announcement, Season 1 of the show, consisting of eight episodes, premiered on March 6, 2016, and it was followed by the premiere of an eight-episode Season 2 on March 5, 2017. Following the premiere of Season 2, Bounce TV again renewed ‘Saints & Sinners’ for an eight-episode Season 3, which made its way to viewers’ screens on April 18, 2018.

‘Saints & Sinners’ recieved mixed reviews from television critics but it also became a breakthrough show for Bounce TV. It became the network’s most-watched show since launch. The first episode of Season 1 attracted 1.3 million viewers, and the second episode, which aired a week later, raised the views, attracting 1.5 million viewers. While ‘Saints & Sinners’ could not keep up this viewership over all three seasons, it still remained one the most watched shows on Bounce TV. Thus, when the network renewed the show for a fourth season, not much people were surprised Season 4 premiered in July, 2019.

When will Saints and Sinners season 5 come out?

Saints & Sinners’ season 4 premiered on July 7, 2019. As far as the next season goes, there’s no official announcement yet. Considering the fact that Bounce TV just sold the show’s rights to Hulu might end well for it. So, it could be surprising if it doesn’t get another season. ‘Saints & Sinners’ season 5 was meant to be renewed in July, 2020, but looks like it will be around Spring 2021.

